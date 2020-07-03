Facts

09:49 03.07.2020

Local woman killed amid enemy attack in Zaitseve – JFO HQ

1 min read
Local woman killed amid enemy attack in Zaitseve – JFO HQ

Russia-led illegal armed formations in Donbas have mounted an attack on Zaitseve on Friday morning, killing a local woman as a result, according to the press service of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) headquarters.

"Today, in the early hours of July 3, the armed formations led by the Russian Federation again opened fire on the town of Zeitseve. As a result of this cynical attack from 82mm mortars a local woman, born in 1940, was killed," the JFO headquarters said on its Facebook page.

Russia-occupation forces have once again openly demonstrated disregard of the Minsk agreements and affirmed that the civilians mean nothing to them.

Tags: #jfo
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:58 01.07.2020
Ukrainian intelligence estimates enemy losses in Donbas at 100 KIA, WIA in June

Ukrainian intelligence estimates enemy losses in Donbas at 100 KIA, WIA in June

11:52 29.06.2020
Two Ukrainian soldiers wounded amid enemy attacks near Krymske

Two Ukrainian soldiers wounded amid enemy attacks near Krymske

10:37 26.06.2020
Ukrainian TCG emphasizes importance of sustainable ceasefire in Donbas, discusses proposals for demining, ensuring public safety

Ukrainian TCG emphasizes importance of sustainable ceasefire in Donbas, discusses proposals for demining, ensuring public safety

17:26 20.06.2020
Donbas situation potentially dangerous, Kyiv's claims of departure from Minsk agreements alarming – Peskov

Donbas situation potentially dangerous, Kyiv's claims of departure from Minsk agreements alarming – Peskov

13:55 20.06.2020
Russian occupation forces violate ceasefire in Donbas 16 times, one Ukrainian soldier injured

Russian occupation forces violate ceasefire in Donbas 16 times, one Ukrainian soldier injured

18:06 17.06.2020
One Ukrainian serviceman killed amid shell attacks by Russia-occupation forces – JFO HQ

One Ukrainian serviceman killed amid shell attacks by Russia-occupation forces – JFO HQ

10:47 17.06.2020
One Ukrainian soldier wounded amid nine enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

One Ukrainian soldier wounded amid nine enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

12:10 13.06.2020
One Ukrainian soldier wounded amid 12 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

One Ukrainian soldier wounded amid 12 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

11:46 12.06.2020
Three Ukrainian soldiers wounded amid 16 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

Three Ukrainian soldiers wounded amid 16 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

09:26 09.06.2020
Checkpoints in JFO area partially open from June 10 – HQ

Checkpoints in JFO area partially open from June 10 – HQ

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Meeting with president precedes NBU governor's resignation

Kyiv says reasons for U.S. withdrawal from the Open Skies Treaty are Russia's actions to break pan-European regimes for arms control

Eleven civilians killed in Donbas since beginning of 2020 – Denisova

YES forum postponed to 2021 due to COVID-19 pandemic

Election of Belarusian president will not influence bilateral ties with Ukraine – ambassador

LATEST

Meeting with president precedes NBU governor's resignation

Kyiv says reasons for U.S. withdrawal from the Open Skies Treaty are Russia's actions to break pan-European regimes for arms control

Eleven civilians killed in Donbas since beginning of 2020 – Denisova

Belarus to take all sanitary-epidemiological measures during Third Ukraine-Belarus Forum of Regions – Belarusian ambassador

YES forum postponed to 2021 due to COVID-19 pandemic

Election of Belarusian president will not influence bilateral ties with Ukraine – ambassador

Court of Appeals keeps activist Sternenko under home arrest

Head of Ukrainian Presidential Office to discuss summit prospects with Normandy format representatives in Berlin

SBU rejects 128 supporters of international terror organizations from entering Ukraine in H1, 2020

Ukraine to open embassy in Albania in 2020 – MFA

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD