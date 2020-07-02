Facts

14:38 02.07.2020

Ukraine's president terminates activities of financial service markets regulator

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has terminated activities of the National Commission for Financial Service Markets Regulation.

The corresponding decree was posted on the president's website on Thursday.

"In pursuance of the law of Ukraine amending certain legislative acts of Ukraine regarding the improvement of the functions of public regulation of financial services markets I decide: to terminate the activities of the National Commission for Financial Service Markets Regulation via liquidation," the president said in the decree.

In this regard, president decree No. 1070 dated November 23, 2011 on the National Commission for Financial Service Markets Regulation is recognized as invalid.

In addition, the president instructs to create a commission on the liquidation of the National Commission for Financial Service Markets Regulation, having appointed Tetiana Halabudska, the head of the apparatus of the National Commission for Financial Service Markets Regulation, as the chairperson of this commission, and obliging her to inform on the results of the work done within three months.

The Cabinet of Ministers was instructed to resolve the issue of further use of state-owned property that was under the management of the commission.

The decree comes into force from the day of its publication.

Tags: #regulations #zelensky #ukraine
