Facts

18:45 01.07.2020

Yermak in Washington Post interview: Ukraine could initiate law forbidding publication of secret recordings of officials

2 min read
Yermak in Washington Post interview: Ukraine could initiate law forbidding publication of secret recordings of officials

President's Office head Andriy Yermak has said his office plans to prepare a draft bill, according to which publishing secret recordings of conversations of high officials would be a crime.

In an interview with the American publication The Washington Post via video link from Kyiv, he noted that this initiative will aim to put an end to "malicious practice," adding that it is necessary to "protect state security."

"I want to emphasize that we regard this as a direct violation of the national security of our country. It's not normal when someone records a head of state. And it's not important whether this is the illegal act of a Ukrainian citizen because of some domestic motives, or some foreign intelligence services are behind it," Yermak said, commenting on recordings between former President Petro Poroshenko and former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden.

Authors of the article said such a move "may reassure international diplomats alarmed about Ukraine's apparent difficulty in keeping high-level conversations private" and "could protect Zelensky and his team from devastating leaks or disinformation campaigns that constantly appear."

At the same time, they said the measure may also cause discontent among journalists and anti-corruption activists if it does not allow them to show corruption records of government officials, judges, prosecutors and other persons.

Advisor to the President of Ukraine Ihor Novikov, who called the leak of scandalous recordings "national sport, which should be stopped," Ukraine should correct the damage caused to its image as a result of the leak of conversations involving Biden.

"It's a dangerous situation. I cannot think of many precedents, globally, where the conversations between an acting president and a vice president of the United States were not only recorded and leaked but also showcased in the manner they are now. And it's in nobody's interest, including the United States," Novikov said.

Tags: #yermak
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:36 17.06.2020
Court orders police to open case against Masi Nayyem for false statements about a crime – Denys Yermak

Court orders police to open case against Masi Nayyem for false statements about a crime – Denys Yermak

14:42 03.06.2020
Yermak informs Berlin that Russia-occupation armed forces in Donbas continue using prohibited weapons, of 33 Ukrainian soldiers killed in December

Yermak informs Berlin that Russia-occupation armed forces in Donbas continue using prohibited weapons, of 33 Ukrainian soldiers killed in December

12:22 03.06.2020
Leros accuses Yermak, Tyshchenko, Komarnytsky of corruption

Leros accuses Yermak, Tyshchenko, Komarnytsky of corruption

14:04 20.05.2020
Zelensky: Yermak case is empty, I know who made recordings, who blackmailed him

Zelensky: Yermak case is empty, I know who made recordings, who blackmailed him

17:40 19.05.2020
Kuleba, Yermak to visit Berlin on June 2 – source

Kuleba, Yermak to visit Berlin on June 2 – source

16:39 16.05.2020
Saakashvili appointed head of executive committee for reforms to enhance reforms in Ukraine – Yermak

Saakashvili appointed head of executive committee for reforms to enhance reforms in Ukraine – Yermak

16:37 16.05.2020
Next phase of lockdown mitigation scheduled for late May if epidemic situation is stable – Yermak

Next phase of lockdown mitigation scheduled for late May if epidemic situation is stable – Yermak

16:21 16.05.2020
Yermak, Kuleba to visit Berlin in coming weeks to continue consultations on enhancing effectiveness of Normandy, Minsk process

Yermak, Kuleba to visit Berlin in coming weeks to continue consultations on enhancing effectiveness of Normandy, Minsk process

16:05 16.05.2020
Ukraine meets all obligations for SBA with IMF – Yermak

Ukraine meets all obligations for SBA with IMF – Yermak

16:05 16.05.2020
At next TCG meeting Ukraine to show group of its reps who can present Donbas in Minsk process – Yermak

At next TCG meeting Ukraine to show group of its reps who can present Donbas in Minsk process – Yermak

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

EU does not recognise holding of vote by Russia in Ukrainian Crimea on amendments to Constitution

Poland resumes flights with Ukraine

EP says it didn't send any observers to Russian referendum in illegally annexed Crimea

Kyiv toughens lockdown restrictions, restaurants, entertainment facilities allowed to work until 22:00 – Klitschko

Turkey, Egypt, Albania, Croatia, Montenegro open borders for Ukraine

LATEST

VISIT Ukraine information portal for tourists starts work in Ukraine

EU does not recognise holding of vote by Russia in Ukrainian Crimea on amendments to Constitution

Poland resumes flights with Ukraine

ICRC to help with overcoming consequences of water flooding in Ukraine's west – deputy PM

EP says it didn't send any observers to Russian referendum in illegally annexed Crimea

About 30,000 viewers watch online MH17 court hearings

Kyiv toughens lockdown restrictions, restaurants, entertainment facilities allowed to work until 22:00 – Klitschko

Turkey, Egypt, Albania, Croatia, Montenegro open borders for Ukraine

Ukrainian intelligence estimates enemy losses in Donbas at 100 KIA, WIA in June

Yanukovych's lawyers demand public refutation of report about notifying ex-president of suspicion from SBI

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD