Ukrainian intelligence estimates enemy losses in Donbas at 100 KIA, WIA in June

According to the Ukrainian intelligence, Russia-led illegal armed formations in Donbas lost a total of 100 people, including those killed and wounded in action, and five units of equipment in June, the press service of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) has said.

"The command of the Joint Forces Operation once again underlines that in case of a threat to life or health of Ukrainian servicemen our detachments always give an adequate response by opening fire on the enemy. According to the confirmed intelligence data, the losses of Russia-occupation forces in June were as follows: 42 people killed, 58 people wounded. The occupants also lost five units of equipment: ZIL and KAMAZ trucks, two mortars and one tank," the JFO said on its Facebook page on Wednesday morning.

The Ukrainian intelligence also often registers bullying with serious bodily harm and stab wounds, drug overdose, alcohol abuse and injuries caused under the influence among members of the illegal armed formations.

"Frequent cases of desertion show that the enemy detachments in in poor moral and psychological condition," it said.