Ukraine is trying to join EU Strategy for COVID-19 vaccines – Dpty PM Stefanyshyna

Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olha Stefanyshyna has said Ukraine wants to join the European Union's vaccination strategy to overcome coronavirus (COVID-19).

"We are just now discussing how Ukraine can join global initiatives to develop or procure vaccines. In particular, the European Commission a few weeks ago announced a vaccination strategy within the EU, but there is a block on international cooperation. This week I will be talking in detail with colleagues from the European Commission about how Ukraine can join these efforts, at least in order to receive timely information," she said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

She noted that Ukraine also held consultations within the country with companies that may be involved or which would be interesting to participate in this process.

"We talked with European countries, and we hear a lot about the fact that it makes sense to invest efforts in the development of medicines. Today I know that the largest pharmaceutical companies in Ukraine are already working with foreign pharmaceutical companies on the development of medicines. Therefore, on the one hand, we want to be in the trend and political dialogue on global vaccination initiatives, but we understand that we should not forget about the development of drugs. Now it is very difficult to predict which of these means of combating coronavirus will be more effective," she said.

Stefanyshyna complained that in Ukraine there are very few capacities for the production of vaccines or components for vaccination, but emphasized that the country has a very powerful pharmaceutical sector.

"At my level, I ensure that we are in the political discourse at the EU level on vaccination, because this policy is only being formed, and we should already be part of it," she said.

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen has reportedly called on the international community to join forces to ensure universal access to coronavirus vaccines, tests and treatments.