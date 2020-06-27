Facts

11:13 27.06.2020

Ukraine reports 948 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Ukraine's daily growth of new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases slightly decreased, a total of 948 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in Ukraine as of Saturday morning, 402 patients recovered and 24 died, according to the website of the Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council's (NSDC) coronavirus pandemic monitoring system.

An all-time high of new cases – 1,109 – was reported on Friday. A total of 994 cases were reported on June 25, 940 on June 24, and 833 on June 23.

According to the NSDC, a total of cases reached 42,965 as of Saturday morning, 18,701 people recovered and 1,110 died.

A total of 22,254 active coronavirus cases have been recorded in Ukraine at present, up by 522 from the previous day.

The highest number of new COVID-19 cases were registered in Lviv region (168), Kyiv (140), Rivne region (111) and Zakarpattia region (93).

