14:47 25.06.2020

Hungary to lift veto on NATO-Ukraine Commission meetings when ethnic minorities' education issues are settled – Szijjarto

Hungary plans to lift a veto on meetings of the NATO-Ukraine Commission as soon as the issues related to education of Hungarian ethnic minorities in Ukraine are settled, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary Peter Szijjarto has said.

"Currently we are blocking a meeting of the NATO-Ukraine [Commission], but we have said openly that as soon as the issues related to the rights to education of the Hungarian ethnic minorities are settled, we will lift the veto and ensure a NATO-Ukraine meeting at the level of ministers. I really hope it will happen that way," he said during a joint press briefing with his Ukrainian counterpart, following the fourth meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Ukrainian-Hungarian Commission on Economic Cooperation in Kyiv on Thursday.

The minister also said that the issues of the use of language and education for the Hungarian ethnic minorities in Zakarpattia region are still on agenda.

"However, it is very important to discuss these issues in a civilized manner and we must guarantee that these issues under discussion would not make our cooperation and its development in other areas impossible," he said.

