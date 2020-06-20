Japan will provide Ukrainian military hospitals with medical equipment worth $1.4 mln by year end

Japan will continue to support the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in particular by providing material and technical assistance, both high-tech medical equipment for the needs of military medical institutions in Ukraine, and modern medicines to counter coronavirus and timely and high-quality preparation for its possible second wave, Japanese Ambassador to Ukraine Takashi Kurai assured.

According to the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, the ambassador said this at a meeting with Defense Minister of Ukraine Andriy Taran.

"So, through the UN office in Ukraine, by the end of 2020 it is planned to deliver another batch of medical equipment to the hospitals of Kharkiv, Lviv and Irpin in the amount of $1.4 million and provide appropriate professional training for medical personnel," the press service of the Ministry of Defense said.

The minister noted that with the supply of this equipment, assistance to the Armed Forces of Ukraine from Japan in the medical sector could reach $4 million.

"This is a significant contribution to ensuring the defense capability of Ukraine by preserving the lives and health of Ukrainian troops. The Ministry of Defense greatly appreciates such a move by the Japanese government," Taran said.