13:18 19.06.2020

Court arrests suspect in Handziuk case Manher without the right to post bail until July 28

The Pechersky court took into custody without the right to post a bail until July 28, chairman of Kherson Regional Council Vladyslav Manher suspected of ordering an attack on activist Kateryna Handziuk, the Hromadske newspaper reports.

According to the publication, prosecutors in the case, Andriy Syniuk and Yaroslav Ushchapivsky, said that after opening the case, Manher put pressure on witnesses in the case. In particular, prosecutors say, he did this not personally, but through other persons. We are talking about threats during calls, in paper letters, and during meetings.

Manher himself called it a lie, and that suspicion against him was falsified.

In turn, Manher's lawyer Dmytro Ilchenko confirmed the arrest of the head of Kherson Regional Council. According to him, the defense intends to appeal against the court's decision and appeal to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR).

"Those who believe that we were playing for time, are wrong. We received direct evidence that the prosecutor's office forced Pavlovsky and Pylypenko to testify that they had been threatened by Manher. We provided it. But the court simply did not accept it," Ilchenko wrote on his Facebook page.

As reported, on July 31, 2018 in Kherson, an unknown person doused Handziuk with acid. She was taken to a local hospital with burns, but was soon transferred to a medical facility in Kyiv. On November 4, the passed away.

The persons involved in the case are include Manher, assistant to member of parliament Ihor Pavlovsky and ex-Anti-Terrorist Operation veteran Serhiy Torbin and Oleksiy Levin (Moskalenko). They are charged under Party 3 of Article 27 (complicity) under Article 115 (premeditated murder) of Ukraine's Criminal Code.

