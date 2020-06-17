Facts

11:10 17.06.2020

U.S. supplies Ukraine with equipment worth more than $60 mln, incl ammunition, Javelin missiles

The U.S. Embassy's Office of Defense Cooperation in Ukraine has received over $60 million worth of equipment to be handed over to Ukrainian partners, including walkie-talkies, ammunition and anti-tank Javelin missiles, the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine said.

"U.S. security assistance & cooperation efforts with Ukraine during COVID-19 continue! Yesterday, the U.S. Embassy's Office of Defense Cooperation received more than $60 million of equipment to transfer to our Ukrainian partners including radios, ammunition, & Javelin anti-tank missiles," the Embassy said on Twitter.

U.S. diplomats also posted photographs from the airfield where the equipment and ammunition were unloaded, as well as presumably more than a hundred Javelin missiles.

The Embassy emphasized that the U.S. persistently sided with Ukraine in supporting its sovereignty and territorial integrity in the face of Russian aggression.

