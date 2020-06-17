One Ukrainian soldier wounded amid nine enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

Russia's hybrid military forces mounted nine attacks on Ukrainian army positions in Donbas, with one member of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) reported as wounded in action, the press centre of the JFO reported.

"The Russian Federation's armed formations violated the ceasefire nine times in the past day. They opened fire from proscribed 122mm artillery systems, 120mm and 82mm mortars, as well as cannons installed on infantry fighting vehicles, grenade launchers of various types, heavy machine guns, sniper rifles, and small arms. As a result, one Ukrainian serviceman sustained combat-related injuries in enemy shelling," the JFO staff said in its update on Facebook on Wednesday morning.

Ukrainian positions near the towns of Avdiyivka and Maryinka, and the villages of Novozvanivka, Krymske, Novo-Oleksandrivka, Orikhove, and Pyshchevyk came under attacks.

According to intelligence reports, one member of Russia-led forces was killed.