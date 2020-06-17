Facts

10:47 17.06.2020

One Ukrainian soldier wounded amid nine enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

1 min read
One Ukrainian soldier wounded amid nine enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

Russia's hybrid military forces mounted nine attacks on Ukrainian army positions in Donbas, with one member of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) reported as wounded in action, the press centre of the JFO reported.

"The Russian Federation's armed formations violated the ceasefire nine times in the past day. They opened fire from proscribed 122mm artillery systems, 120mm and 82mm mortars, as well as cannons installed on infantry fighting vehicles, grenade launchers of various types, heavy machine guns, sniper rifles, and small arms. As a result, one Ukrainian serviceman sustained combat-related injuries in enemy shelling," the JFO staff said in its update on Facebook on Wednesday morning.

Ukrainian positions near the towns of Avdiyivka and Maryinka, and the villages of Novozvanivka, Krymske, Novo-Oleksandrivka, Orikhove, and Pyshchevyk came under attacks.

According to intelligence reports, one member of Russia-led forces was killed.

Tags: #jfo
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:10 13.06.2020
One Ukrainian soldier wounded amid 12 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

One Ukrainian soldier wounded amid 12 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

11:46 12.06.2020
Three Ukrainian soldiers wounded amid 16 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

Three Ukrainian soldiers wounded amid 16 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

09:26 09.06.2020
Checkpoints in JFO area partially open from June 10 – HQ

Checkpoints in JFO area partially open from June 10 – HQ

11:19 03.06.2020
Russia-led armed groups in Donbas intentionally shell Armed Forces using artillery deployed in residential blocks – JFO

Russia-led armed groups in Donbas intentionally shell Armed Forces using artillery deployed in residential blocks – JFO

10:11 03.06.2020
Ukrainian soldier wounded amid nine enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

Ukrainian soldier wounded amid nine enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

16:20 02.06.2020
Ukrainian soldier wounded near Maryinka – JFO

Ukrainian soldier wounded near Maryinka – JFO

12:24 26.05.2020
Russia-led armed groups worsen situation along humanitarian corridors – State Border Service

Russia-led armed groups worsen situation along humanitarian corridors – State Border Service

18:17 23.05.2020
Sniper wounds Ukrainian serviceman in Donbas – JFO

Sniper wounds Ukrainian serviceman in Donbas – JFO

11:00 22.05.2020
One Ukrainian serviceman killed, seven injured amid seven enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours

One Ukrainian serviceman killed, seven injured amid seven enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours

17:56 21.05.2020
One KIA, seven WIA in Donbas on Thurs – JFO HQ

One KIA, seven WIA in Donbas on Thurs – JFO HQ

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Two people injured due to fall of light plane in Malynivsky district of Odesa – police

U.S. supplies Ukraine with equipment worth more than $60 mln, incl ammunition, Javelin missiles

Ukraine in talks to pre-order vaccine from COVID-19 – Stepanov

Ukraine sets new COVID-19 anti-record: 758 new cases over past day, 31 deaths – NSDC

Mykhailo Dobkin to run for Kyiv mayor

LATEST

Another 41 people in Kyiv found COVID-19, two patients die – Klitschko

Two people injured due to fall of light plane in Malynivsky district of Odesa – police

U.S. supplies Ukraine with equipment worth more than $60 mln, incl ammunition, Javelin missiles

Ukraine in talks to pre-order vaccine from COVID-19 – Stepanov

Ukraine sets new COVID-19 anti-record: 758 new cases over past day, 31 deaths – NSDC

Mykhailo Dobkin to run for Kyiv mayor

After the invention of Kharkiv scientists children with a brittle bone disease can walk again - Vladimir Manukyan

PGO announces notice of suspicion for ex-'DPR Defense Minister' Girkin

SBU blocks operation of bot farms network headed from Russia in Kyiv, some regions

PGO to demand in court on June 18 to arrest Poroshenko with alternative of UAH 10 mln bail – lawyer Novikov

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD