Facts

11:36 15.06.2020

Liashko: We're not considering simultaneous toughening of quarantine measures throughout Ukraine

1 min read
Liashko: We're not considering simultaneous toughening of quarantine measures throughout Ukraine

The issue of toughening quarantine measures throughout Ukraine is currently not being considered, decisions in the conditions of adaptive quarantine are made by regional commissions, said Viktor Liashko, the deputy minister of health, chief sanitary doctor of Ukraine.

"Now we are not considering the issue of returning to tougher measures at once, since adaptive quarantine is operating in Ukraine. There are three basic indicators, and if in a region one of these indicators exceeds the permissible indicators, the region is obliged to hold a meeting of the commission and determine the reasons why this is happening, to determine the scope of the economy that gives the greatest number of negative results regarding the spread of coronavirus in the region, and return to downward mitigation, which was at the previous stage, towards tougher standards," he said at a briefing on Saturday.

As an example, Liashko cited Zhytomyr region, where after a three-day excess of the incidence rate, the regional commission canceled the work of hotels and banned visits to catering facilities indoors.

"And there are such cases in every region," he said.

Tags: #liashko #ukraine #coronavirus
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:54 15.06.2020
Health Ministry releases list of 'red zone' states requiring observation after visiting

Health Ministry releases list of 'red zone' states requiring observation after visiting

16:51 15.06.2020
COVID-19 morbidity trends in Ukraine reach new levels

COVID-19 morbidity trends in Ukraine reach new levels

14:08 15.06.2020
Proposed changes to Cabinet's resolution on quarantine measures to determine conditions when Ukraine's regions can tighten restrictions - Stepanov at Zelensky meeting

Proposed changes to Cabinet's resolution on quarantine measures to determine conditions when Ukraine's regions can tighten restrictions - Stepanov at Zelensky meeting

13:42 13.06.2020
Canada welcomes Ukraine as NATO Enhanced Opportunities Partner

Canada welcomes Ukraine as NATO Enhanced Opportunities Partner

11:52 13.06.2020
Ukraine has 753 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours – NSDC

Ukraine has 753 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours – NSDC

18:21 12.06.2020
Ukraine becomes participant of NATO's Enhanced Opportunities Partnership

Ukraine becomes participant of NATO's Enhanced Opportunities Partnership

11:29 12.06.2020
Ukraine will refrain from introducing new currency restrictions during IMF program

Ukraine will refrain from introducing new currency restrictions during IMF program

10:53 12.06.2020
Ukraine to introduce mechanism for determining ultimate beneficiaries of land plots - IMF memo

Ukraine to introduce mechanism for determining ultimate beneficiaries of land plots - IMF memo

11:45 11.06.2020
Record number of 125 new COVID-19 cases registered in Lviv region in past 24 hours

Record number of 125 new COVID-19 cases registered in Lviv region in past 24 hours

10:45 11.06.2020
Work of TCG adjourned until June 15 for technical reasons

Work of TCG adjourned until June 15 for technical reasons

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Health Ministry releases list of 'red zone' states requiring observation after visiting

COVID-19 morbidity trends in Ukraine reach new levels

Proposed changes to Cabinet's resolution on quarantine measures to determine conditions when Ukraine's regions can tighten restrictions - Stepanov at Zelensky meeting

Bribe of $6 mln offered for closing criminal case involving ex-minister Zlochevsky – NABU director

Burisma Group claims not to be involved in $6 mln bribe case for closing criminal proceedings involving Zlochevsky

LATEST

Council of Experts on Energy Security established at NSDC

EP warns against political persecution of Poroshenko

Bribe of $6 mln offered for closing criminal case involving ex-minister Zlochevsky – NABU director

Burisma Group claims not to be involved in $6 mln bribe case for closing criminal proceedings involving Zlochevsky

Biden family has no relation to $6 mln bribe case – SAPO chief

One Ukrainian soldier wounded amid 12 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

Germany, France must clearly say Russia violating Minsk agreements – Volker

Prosecutor's office in Kyiv summons PrivatBank board members for questioning on proceedings to pay $250 mln to Surkis brothers' offshore companies

Truba's claim on illegality of his resignation as SBI director fails in court

Zelensky wants to return Crimean issue on agenda, as war in Donbas began in Crimea – conversation with Swedish PM

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD