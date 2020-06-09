Facts

11:04 09.06.2020

Ukraine involves journalists Harmash, Kazansky, doctor Libster, lawyer Horan as ORDLO reps in work in TCG's political group – source

Ukraine involves journalists Harmash, Kazansky, doctor Libster, lawyer Horan as ORDLO reps in work in TCG's political group – source

On June 9, for the first time Ukraine involved representatives of certain districts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions (ORDLO) temporarily occupied by Russia, who were nominated by the Ukrainian delegation, in the activities of the working group for political issue of the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) for the settlement of the conflict in Donbas.

A source close to the talks told Interfax-Ukraine that well-known journalists Serhiy Harmash and Denys Kazansky represented Donetsk region in the TCG's political group.

The Ukrainian delegation also invited doctor Kostiantyn Libster and lawyer Vadym Horan, who is also the head of the International NGO Luhansk Community, as representatives of Luhansk region.

"The joining of the ORDLO representatives, invited by the Ukrainian side, can be considered as the implementation of a Ukrainian model of the fulfilment of the Minsk agreements. Thus, for the first time over six years of the negotiation process Ukraine has managed to demonopolize Russia's function to involve Russian citizens as alleged 'Donbas representatives'," the source said.

The Office of the President of Ukraine confirmed this information on Tuesday.

"Representatives of ORDLO are involved in order to implement the provisions of the Package of Measures to Implement the Minsk Agreements, in particular paragraph 9, paragraphs 11-12, which provide for consultations with representatives of certain districts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions on political settlement parameters and legislative amendments," it said.

Editor-in-Chief of the Ostrov New Agency Serhiy Harmash said on his Facebook page on Tuesday that he had received such a proposal.

"Actually I have been saying in all programs for five years: if you the Minsk agreements are so valuable for you and they oblige Ukraine to "consult" and "agree" on certain bills with "representatives of the certain districts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions," I am from Donetsk, you can hold talks with me!"I should explain: I am not the ill-fated advisory council! In no form! This is instead of it. This is a word for word and formal fulfillment of the Minsk package of measures," he said.

Blogger and journalist at the Ukrainian Week magazine Denys Kazansky, who was born in Donetsk, said that the ORDLO representatives selected by the Ukrainian side will participate in the TCG not to "agree on something with representatives of the illegal organizations "LDPR" ["Luhansk and Donetsk People's Republics"], but exactly to consult the Ukrainian delegation and discuss the items Ukraine was obliged to discuss when it signed the Minsk agreements."

Vadym Horan was born in Krasnodon, Luhansk region. He is a Honored Lawyer of Ukraine. He worked for the prosecution agencies in Luhansk region from 1994. In October 2004, he started to work for the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine. In March 2014, he resigned from the prosecution agencies and headed NGO Luhansk Community.

Kostiantyn Libster is a trauma specialist. His was Serhiy Libster stayed in Luhansk after the events in 2014 and, according to the media, was added to the Myrotvorets base for alleged cooperation with the occupation administration and receiving awards from the so-called "LPR."

