Jewish community in Ukraine supports Avakov on post of Interior Minister

Interior Ministry of Ukraine helps the Jewish Confederation of Ukraine, as well as Jewish communities and organizations in the country to carry out monitoring over acts of anti-Semitic nature and quickly responds offences committed for religious and ethnic intolerance, the confederation said.

"Minister [Arsen] Avakov and the ministry's team professionally deal with each specific case of anti-Semitism by informing us about the course and results of investigations… The Jewish community of Ukraine supports Arsen Avakov as Interior Minister of Ukraine and wishes him fruitful work and further success for the benefit of our country," it said in a statement on Monday.