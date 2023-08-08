Facts

Cherkasy region authorities recommend Hasidic Jews to refrain from visiting Uman to mark Rosh Hashanah

Cherkasy Regional Military Administration recommends Hasidic Jews to refrain from traveling to Uman to mark Rosh Hashanah but will take necessary measures to strengthen security, Head of Cherkasy Regional Military Administration Ihor Taburets has said.

"One month is left until Rosh Hashanah. We recommend the pilgrims to refrain from visiting Uman, taking into account the war, regular massive attacks on our country and possible provocations by Russia," he said on the Telegram channel on Tuesday.

At the same time, Taburets said that part of believers will decide to come, as it was last year, therefore, the local authorities are taking all necessary measures to strengthen security for the guests and local residents.

"Today, we held a meeting of a special commission on the issue with the participation of Deputy Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Israel to Ukraine Liron Finkenstein," he said.

"First of all, we are coordination the work on security measures. They will be strengthened, as it was last year. We are working on other directions, having experience of previous celebrations. It is about medical assistance, work of catering establishments, work of municipal services, anti-epidemic measures, etc. The key priority did not change – security of the local residents and guests," Taburets said.

