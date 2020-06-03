Ukrainian soldier wounded amid nine enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

Russia's hybrid military forces mounted nine attacks on Ukrainian army positions in Donbas, with one Ukrainian soldier reported as wounded in action, the press centre of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) has reported.

"As a result of the enemy shelling attacks, one member of the JFO has been injured," the JFO staff said in its update on Facebook on Wednesday morning.

Russian-led forces opened fire from proscribed 152mm artillery systems, 82mm mortars, as well as grenade launchers of various types, heavy machine guns, sniper rifles, and small arms. In addition, the enemy used unguided missiles.

Ukrainian positions near the villages of Starohnativka, Pavlopil, Bohdanivka, Vodiane, Mayorske, Novozvanivka, and Khutir Vilny came under attacks.

According to Ukrainian intelligence, one Russian mercenary was killed on June 2.

"Since Wednesday midnight, Russian armed groups haven't violated the ceasefire. There have been no losses among Ukrainian defenders over the past day. The situation in the JFO area remains under control," the headquarters said.