Ukraine records 348 new cases of COVID-19 over past day, 152 recoveries, 10 deaths

Some 348 new cases of COVID-19 coronavirus disease have been recorded in Ukraine over the past day as of Monday morning, while 10 people from the number of previously sick died, 152 people recovered. A day earlier, 468 new cases of COVID-19 infection were reported for the previous day, about 393 infected on May 30, about 429 new cases on May 29, and about 477 new cases on May 28.

The number of infected people on a cumulative total is 24,012 people, 9,690 recovered, and 718 died, the website of the Coronavirus Epidemic Monitoring System of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) reported on Monday morning.

Currently, 13,604 people are affected by COVID-19 in Ukraine, which is 178 more than the day before.