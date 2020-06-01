Facts

09:32 01.06.2020

Ukraine records 348 new cases of COVID-19 over past day, 152 recoveries, 10 deaths

1 min read
Ukraine records 348 new cases of COVID-19 over past day, 152 recoveries, 10 deaths

Some 348 new cases of COVID-19 coronavirus disease have been recorded in Ukraine over the past day as of Monday morning, while 10 people from the number of previously sick died, 152 people recovered. A day earlier, 468 new cases of COVID-19 infection were reported for the previous day, about 393 infected on May 30, about 429 new cases on May 29, and about 477 new cases on May 28.

The number of infected people on a cumulative total is 24,012 people, 9,690 recovered, and 718 died, the website of the Coronavirus Epidemic Monitoring System of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) reported on Monday morning.

Currently, 13,604 people are affected by COVID-19 in Ukraine, which is 178 more than the day before.

Tags: #coronavirus
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:27 30.05.2020
Russia reports over 8,950 new Covid-19 cases, 181 deaths over past 24 hrs - HQ

Russia reports over 8,950 new Covid-19 cases, 181 deaths over past 24 hrs - HQ

11:54 30.05.2020
Some 393 new COVID-19 cases, 17 die, 377 recover in Ukraine over past day

Some 393 new COVID-19 cases, 17 die, 377 recover in Ukraine over past day

11:35 30.05.2020
Number of COVID-19 patients exceeds number of recovered in 11 regions of Ukraine

Number of COVID-19 patients exceeds number of recovered in 11 regions of Ukraine

13:54 28.05.2020
Klitschko: Kyiv has developed algorithm for easing quarantine restrictions

Klitschko: Kyiv has developed algorithm for easing quarantine restrictions

09:46 28.05.2020
Ukraine records 477 new cases of COVID-19 over past day, 444 recoveries, 11 deaths – NSDC

Ukraine records 477 new cases of COVID-19 over past day, 444 recoveries, 11 deaths – NSDC

16:09 25.05.2020
Zelensky to take under personal control procurements of individual protective means, hospitals not provided with all necessary so far

Zelensky to take under personal control procurements of individual protective means, hospitals not provided with all necessary so far

09:19 25.05.2020
Ukraine records 259 new cases of COVID-19 over past day, 126 recoveries, six deaths

Ukraine records 259 new cases of COVID-19 over past day, 126 recoveries, six deaths

17:38 23.05.2020
World to face second wave of coronavirus, Ukraine must get ready to it – Zelensky

World to face second wave of coronavirus, Ukraine must get ready to it – Zelensky

13:10 22.05.2020
Kyiv asks govt to allow starting 2nd stage of quarantine relaxation, in particular, resume public transport from 12:00 on May 23, and metro - from May 25

Kyiv asks govt to allow starting 2nd stage of quarantine relaxation, in particular, resume public transport from 12:00 on May 23, and metro - from May 25

10:16 22.05.2020
Adaptive quarantine decree comes into force in Ukraine from May 22 to June 22

Adaptive quarantine decree comes into force in Ukraine from May 22 to June 22

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Servant of the People backs MP Tkachenko's candidacy for Culture Minister

Man who threatened to blow up Metro Bridge in Kyiv detained – police

Zelensky: In case of recordings of Biden-Poroshenko I am interested in one thing, how it was possible to record country's president

Zelensky declares UAH 28.6 mln income, pays UAH 3.6 mln taxes to budget in 2019

Zelensky declares UAH 28.6 mln income, pays UAH 3.6 mln taxes to budget in 2019

LATEST

Servant of the People backs MP Tkachenko's candidacy for Culture Minister

Man who threatened to blow up Metro Bridge in Kyiv detained – police

Air Force officer to be sued for UAH 800,000 in damages for official negligence – SBI

Zelensky: In case of recordings of Biden-Poroshenko I am interested in one thing, how it was possible to record country's president

Zelensky declares UAH 28.6 mln income, pays UAH 3.6 mln taxes to budget in 2019

Zelensky declares UAH 28.6 mln income, pays UAH 3.6 mln taxes to budget in 2019

Pandemic will not affect 'visa-free' regime between Ukraine and EU – EC official

Ukraine counts on resumption of full-fledged Hungary's support in NATO – Kuleba

Bakhmatiuk confident he is right, applications to extradite him after HACC decision to arrest him in absentia to be futile

Zelensky thanks EU for EUR 500 mln second tranche of macroeconomic assistance

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD