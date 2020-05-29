Ukraine counts on resumption of full-fledged Hungary's support in NATO – Kuleba

Ukraine hopes that Hungary's full support of Ukraine in NATO will be renewed, said Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

At the same time, during a press conference in Budapest on Friday, after a meeting with Hungarian Minister of Foreign Economy and Foreign Affairs Peter Szijjarto, he noted that there are no objective grounds for any significant problems between Ukraine and Hungary.

"I want to emphasize only one thing, that there are no objective grounds for any significant problems between Ukraine and Hungary. And we must turn this page, we must find all solutions that are beneficial to our countries, and continue to support each other in all possible formats. We hope that Hungary's full support for Ukraine will resume in NATO," said Kuleba.

According to the minister, Hungary can always count on the support of its initiatives in Central Europe from Ukraine, since Ukraine also belongs to a large family of Central European states.

"And we are determined to be result-oriented, to have a positive result, when both our countries will benefit from cooperation, and not lose from confrontation," Kuleba emphasized.