EU-Russia relations fix-up related to support for sovereignty of Ukraine – Borrell

High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell has said normalization of relations of the European Union with Russia is connected with Ukrainian reconciliation based on the principles of Helsinki and fulfillment of Minsk commitments.

Speaking on a videoconference in the United Nations Security Council on Thursday, Borrell stated: "I have to mention Ukraine, where the illegal annexation by Russia of the Crimean peninsula and the unfulfilled commitments of Minsk have brought a major disruption – I am sorry to say that – in European Union-Russia relations."

According to the head of EU Diplomacy, "support for the national sovereignty and territorial integrity will remain key elements of the relationship between the European Union and its Eastern partners."

"The principles enshrined in Helsinki cannot be forgotten while working for a cooperative, more secure and cohesive European continent," Borrell said.