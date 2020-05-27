Facts

11:45 27.05.2020

Ukraine's priority is peaceful resolution to conflict in Donbas - annual program sponsored by Ukraine-NATO Commission

The priority tasks of Ukraine are countering the armed aggression of the Russian Federation, restoring territorial integrity, as well as protecting and restoring the rights of its citizens affected by the armed conflict and/or located in the temporarily occupied territories of Donbas and Crimea.

This is stated in the Annual National Program under the auspices of the Ukraine-NATO Commission for 2020, approved by decree of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky No. 203/2020 and published on the official website of the head of state on Tuesday.

"Ukraine considers the peaceful settlement of the conflict generated by the armed aggression of the Russian Federation as a priority one, but reaffirms its right to self-defense provided for by the UN Charter, and insists that a final solution to the conflict is possible only with the de-occupation and restoration of constitutional order in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine," the text of the program says.

According to the document, Ukraine is committed to the goals of the UN Charter and shares the principles embodied in NATO, "such as the desire to live in peace with all peoples and governments, determination to protect freedom, democracy and the rule of law, as well as the desire to promote stability and welfare in the North Atlantic region."

In the context of Ukraine's preparations for gaining membership in NATO and the EU, priority in 2020 will remain the activity aimed at maintaining international consensus on supporting Ukraine, continuing sanction pressure on the Russian Federation until the end of armed aggression against Ukraine, releasing all illegally detained citizens of Ukraine, as well as the liberation of the temporarily occupied territories. Work will continue within the framework of the Normandy format and other negotiation formats, as well as the Trilateral Contact Group, with the goal of fully restoring the state sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.

Particular attention will continue to be paid to ensuring further support by the world community of the policy of non-recognition of the attempt by the Russian Federation to annex the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol and the need to strengthen international monitoring of the situation in the field of protecting human rights in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

According to the program, Ukraine will continue to participate in operations and missions led by NATO and will make efforts to maintain peace and security in the Euro-Atlantic space, as well as continue to participate in the work of the Euro-Atlantic Partnership Council and in the activities of the Partnership for Peace and Security program.

Tags: #nato #ukraine
Interfax-Ukraine
