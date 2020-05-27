Ukraine records 321 new cases of COVID-19 over past day, 420 recoveries, 14 deaths – NSDC

Some 321 new cases of COVID-19 coronavirus disease have been recorded in Ukraine over the past day as of Wednesday morning, 14 people died, 420 recovered, while a day earlier 339 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the previous day, about 259 new cases on May 25, and about 406 cases on May 24.

Some 13,252 people are currently infected with COVID-19 in Ukraine, which is 113 less than a day earlier, the website of the Coronavirus Epidemic Monitoring System of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) said on Wednesday morning.