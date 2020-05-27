Facts

09:20 27.05.2020

Ukraine records 321 new cases of COVID-19 over past day, 420 recoveries, 14 deaths – NSDC

1 min read
Ukraine records 321 new cases of COVID-19 over past day, 420 recoveries, 14 deaths – NSDC

Some 321 new cases of COVID-19 coronavirus disease have been recorded in Ukraine over the past day as of Wednesday morning, 14 people died, 420 recovered, while a day earlier 339 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the previous day, about 259 new cases on May 25, and about 406 cases on May 24.

Some 13,252 people are currently infected with COVID-19 in Ukraine, which is 113 less than a day earlier, the website of the Coronavirus Epidemic Monitoring System of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) said on Wednesday morning.

Tags: #nsdc #covid_19
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:23 26.05.2020
Kyiv records 58 new cases of COVID-19 over past 24 hours – Klitschko

Kyiv records 58 new cases of COVID-19 over past 24 hours – Klitschko

09:19 25.05.2020
Ukraine records 259 new cases of COVID-19 over past day, 126 recoveries, six deaths

Ukraine records 259 new cases of COVID-19 over past day, 126 recoveries, six deaths

16:10 23.05.2020
Six regions in Ukraine not prepared for quarantine easing – conference with president

Six regions in Ukraine not prepared for quarantine easing – conference with president

12:50 23.05.2020
Ukraine sees 432 new cases of COVID-19 over past day, 344 recoveries, 17 deaths – NSDC

Ukraine sees 432 new cases of COVID-19 over past day, 344 recoveries, 17 deaths – NSDC

17:04 20.05.2020
EU Council adopts EUR 1.2 bln assistance package to support neighbouring partners

EU Council adopts EUR 1.2 bln assistance package to support neighbouring partners

09:59 20.05.2020
Ukraine receives $15.5 mln in aid from U.S. to fight against COVID-19 – U.S. Dept of State

Ukraine receives $15.5 mln in aid from U.S. to fight against COVID-19 – U.S. Dept of State

09:38 20.05.2020
Ukraine over past day records 354 new cases of COVID-19, 323 recoveries, 16 deaths

Ukraine over past day records 354 new cases of COVID-19, 323 recoveries, 16 deaths

13:09 19.05.2020
Klitschko reports 38 persons diagnosed with COVID-19 in Kyiv, including eight medics, three deaths

Klitschko reports 38 persons diagnosed with COVID-19 in Kyiv, including eight medics, three deaths

10:04 19.05.2020
Ukraine registers 260 new cases of coronavirus, 13 deaths, 356 recoveries; thus 12,696 active cases of disease – NSDC

Ukraine registers 260 new cases of coronavirus, 13 deaths, 356 recoveries; thus 12,696 active cases of disease – NSDC

09:18 18.05.2020
Some 325 people infected with COVID-19 in Ukraine in past 24 hrs, with 160 recoveries, 21 deaths

Some 325 people infected with COVID-19 in Ukraine in past 24 hrs, with 160 recoveries, 21 deaths

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Cooperation between Ukraine, EU aimed at EU membership through implementation of association agreement until 2025 - national program under the auspices of Ukraine-NATO Commission

Ukraine's priority is peaceful resolution to conflict in Donbas - annual program sponsored by Ukraine-NATO Commission

Police arrest four assassins detained for trying to kill leader of intl drug syndicate

Court places former Ukraine's Defense Minister Lebedev under in absentia arrest on Maidan executions case

Some 43.3% Kyiv residents say situation in Ukraine developing in wrong direction, 35.4% say disagree – SOCIS survey

LATEST

Cooperation between Ukraine, EU aimed at EU membership through implementation of association agreement until 2025 - national program under the auspices of Ukraine-NATO Commission

Ukraine's priority is peaceful resolution to conflict in Donbas - annual program sponsored by Ukraine-NATO Commission

Police arrest four assassins detained for trying to kill leader of intl drug syndicate

Court places former Ukraine's Defense Minister Lebedev under in absentia arrest on Maidan executions case

Some 43.3% Kyiv residents say situation in Ukraine developing in wrong direction, 35.4% say disagree – SOCIS survey

Rada attempts to push through absolutely corrupted law on legalization of gambling business – Saakashvili

Russia still abuses anti-terrorist legislation for political reasons, Kuleba says about case against ATR's Muzhdabaev

Russia-led armed groups worsen situation along humanitarian corridors – State Border Service

Zelensky to take under personal control procurements of individual protective means, hospitals not provided with all necessary so far

G7 ambassadors note importance of continuing corporate governance reforms in state-owned banks for Ukraine

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD