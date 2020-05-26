Facts

18:49 26.05.2020

Court places former Ukraine's Defense Minister Lebedev under in absentia arrest on Maidan executions case

1 min read
Court places former Ukraine's Defense Minister Lebedev under in absentia arrest on Maidan executions case

On May 25, the Pechersky District Court of Kyiv chose to former Minister of Defense of Ukraine Pavlo Lebedev a preventive measure in the form of detention in criminal proceedings on the facts of organizing a number of grave and especially grave violent crimes, including premeditated murders in Kyiv on February 18-20, 2014.

The circumstances of the organization by former president of Ukraine Viktor Yanukovych of the excess of power, official authority by law enforcement officials and former officials to prevent the holding of meetings and rallies are being investigated in criminal proceedings. So, these actions led to intentional killings and attempted murders of participants in mass protests in central Kyiv and a terrorist act, the press service of the Prosecutor Generals' Office of Ukraine (PGO) reported.

"This court decision gives the prosecution the right to initiate an extradition procedure against the former Minister of Defense of Ukraine. Prosecutors will also apply to the court for permission to conduct a special pretrial investigation (in absentia)," the PGO added.

From December 24, 2012 to February 27, 2014, Pavlo Lebedev served as the Minister of Defense of Ukraine.

Tags: #court #maidan
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:53 07.05.2020
Court denies claim of PrivatBank's trade union to terminate powers of board chairman Krumphanzl

Court denies claim of PrivatBank's trade union to terminate powers of board chairman Krumphanzl

18:40 06.05.2020
Supreme court to consider case on Surkis' deposits in PrivatBank on June 15 – court

Supreme court to consider case on Surkis' deposits in PrivatBank on June 15 – court

13:39 05.05.2020
Supreme Court to consider case on Surkis family's deposits in PrivatBank on May 18 – NBU

Supreme Court to consider case on Surkis family's deposits in PrivatBank on May 18 – NBU

11:02 05.05.2020
Court rules to detain Yanukovych in absentia under case on amendments to Constitution

Court rules to detain Yanukovych in absentia under case on amendments to Constitution

17:56 23.04.2020
Court obliges SBU to initiate investigation into possible treason by Yermak, Kuchma – Viatrovych

Court obliges SBU to initiate investigation into possible treason by Yermak, Kuchma – Viatrovych

15:54 15.04.2020
Court rejects appeal against decision on PrivatBank's paying over $250 mln to Surkis – bank

Court rejects appeal against decision on PrivatBank's paying over $250 mln to Surkis – bank

16:06 27.03.2020
Kyiv's court rules to arrest Kozhara under murder cases with possibility of posting bail

Kyiv's court rules to arrest Kozhara under murder cases with possibility of posting bail

18:44 25.03.2020
Court obliges PrivatBank to pay over $200 mln to six Surkis' offshores, bank will contest ruling – media

Court obliges PrivatBank to pay over $200 mln to six Surkis' offshores, bank will contest ruling – media

13:59 14.03.2020
Court chooses preventive measure for all detainees in case of Syvokho's presentation disruption

Court chooses preventive measure for all detainees in case of Syvokho's presentation disruption

18:21 12.03.2020
Court settles Portnov's claim to suspend decision of Kyiv City Council on celebration of anniversaries of OUN-UPA members

Court settles Portnov's claim to suspend decision of Kyiv City Council on celebration of anniversaries of OUN-UPA members

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Some 43.3% Kyiv residents say situation in Ukraine developing in wrong direction, 35.4% say disagree – SOCIS survey

Kyiv records 58 new cases of COVID-19 over past 24 hours – Klitschko

Rada attempts to push through absolutely corrupted law on legalization of gambling business – Saakashvili

Russia-led armed groups worsen situation along humanitarian corridors – State Border Service

Preliminary version of MP Davydenko's death is suicide - Advisor to Interior Minister Shkyriak

LATEST

Some 43.3% Kyiv residents say situation in Ukraine developing in wrong direction, 35.4% say disagree – SOCIS survey

Kyiv records 58 new cases of COVID-19 over past 24 hours – Klitschko

Rada attempts to push through absolutely corrupted law on legalization of gambling business – Saakashvili

Russia still abuses anti-terrorist legislation for political reasons, Kuleba says about case against ATR's Muzhdabaev

Russia-led armed groups worsen situation along humanitarian corridors – State Border Service

Zelensky to take under personal control procurements of individual protective means, hospitals not provided with all necessary so far

G7 ambassadors note importance of continuing corporate governance reforms in state-owned banks for Ukraine

Preliminary version of MP Davydenko's death is suicide - Advisor to Interior Minister Shkyriak

Ukraine records 259 new cases of COVID-19 over past day, 126 recoveries, six deaths

Sniper wounds Ukrainian serviceman in Donbas – JFO

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD