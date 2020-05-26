Court places former Ukraine's Defense Minister Lebedev under in absentia arrest on Maidan executions case

On May 25, the Pechersky District Court of Kyiv chose to former Minister of Defense of Ukraine Pavlo Lebedev a preventive measure in the form of detention in criminal proceedings on the facts of organizing a number of grave and especially grave violent crimes, including premeditated murders in Kyiv on February 18-20, 2014.

The circumstances of the organization by former president of Ukraine Viktor Yanukovych of the excess of power, official authority by law enforcement officials and former officials to prevent the holding of meetings and rallies are being investigated in criminal proceedings. So, these actions led to intentional killings and attempted murders of participants in mass protests in central Kyiv and a terrorist act, the press service of the Prosecutor Generals' Office of Ukraine (PGO) reported.

"This court decision gives the prosecution the right to initiate an extradition procedure against the former Minister of Defense of Ukraine. Prosecutors will also apply to the court for permission to conduct a special pretrial investigation (in absentia)," the PGO added.

From December 24, 2012 to February 27, 2014, Pavlo Lebedev served as the Minister of Defense of Ukraine.