11:00 22.05.2020

One Ukrainian serviceman killed, seven injured amid seven enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours

One Ukrainian serviceman was killed, two injured and five wounded in action as a result of seven attacks mounted by the Russia-occupation forces in Donbas in the past 24 hours, the press service of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) headquarters said.

"The armed formations of the Russian Federation violated the ceasefire regime in Donbas seven times in the past 24 hours. As a result of the enemy attacks, Ukraine lost one brave defender, while two servicemen were injured and five wounded in action," the JFO headquarters said on its Facebook page on Friday morning.

In the area of responsibility of the Skhid (East) task force, the enemy attacked Ukraine's positions near Shyrokyne, Pavlopil, Starohnativka, Avdiyivka and Bohdanivka using grenade launchers of various types, heavy machine guns and small arms.

In the area of responsibility of the Pivnich (North) task force, the enemy mounted attacks on the JFO's positions near Krymske and Triokhizbenka using 120mm and 82mm mortars.

According to Ukrainian intelligence, at least four members of Russia-occupation forces in Donbas were injured on May 21.

