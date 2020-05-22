Ukraine sees 442 new cases of COVID-19 over past day, 358 recoveries, nine deaths – NSDC

As of Friday morning, May 22, 442 new cases of COVID-19 coronavirus disease have been recorded in Ukraine over the past day, nine people died, 358 recovered, while a day earlier 476 new cases of COVID-19 were reported over the previous day, in May 20 there were about 354 new cases, and on May 19 - about 260.

Some 12,975 people are infected with COVID-19 in Ukraine, which is 75 people more than the day before, the website of the Coronavirus Epidemic Monitoring System of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) said on Tuesday morning.