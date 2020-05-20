Facts

20:07 20.05.2020

Kyiv denies reports alleging that it attacked infrastructure in Luhansk region

1 min read
Kyiv denies reports alleging that it attacked infrastructure in Luhansk region

Deputy head of the Ukrainian delegation at the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) Oleksiy Reznikov has said that reports alleging that the Ukrainian army has attacked energy infrastructure in the Luhansk region are false and provocative.

"In order to discuss this situation, the Ukrainian side has forwarded the initiative to hold urgent consultations in a video link-up format in the Trilateral Contact Group's working group on security," Reznikov told Interfax-Ukraine on Wednesday.

The Ukrainian side has asked the Special Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office in Ukraine and in the Trilateral Contact Group, Ambassador Heidi Grau, to inform Russian delegation representative Boris Gryzlov about the initiative, he said.

Head of the Ukrainian delegation Leonid Kuchma signed a relevant letter and sent it to the OSCE, he said.

Tags: #luhansk_region #tcg #donbass #reznikov
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:38 20.05.2020
Zelensky: We added status to Minsk process, only citizens of Ukraine can represent ORDLO

Zelensky: We added status to Minsk process, only citizens of Ukraine can represent ORDLO

12:03 20.05.2020
Minsk contact group to convene urgently - Zelensky

Minsk contact group to convene urgently - Zelensky

10:41 20.05.2020
Zelensky ready for meeting in Normandy format, Paris agreements not being fulfilled – Reznikov

Zelensky ready for meeting in Normandy format, Paris agreements not being fulfilled – Reznikov

14:18 18.05.2020
ORDLO not 'subjects' to the extent that even Russia calls them simply 'Donetsk' and 'Luhansk' – Reznikov

ORDLO not 'subjects' to the extent that even Russia calls them simply 'Donetsk' and 'Luhansk' – Reznikov

13:45 18.05.2020
Reintegration Ministry creates 'Reintegration and Restoration' state enterprise to control checkpoints – Reznikov

Reintegration Ministry creates 'Reintegration and Restoration' state enterprise to control checkpoints – Reznikov

11:55 18.05.2020
Rules of TCG decisions' implementation, control to top agenda of Donbas talks on May 27 - source

Rules of TCG decisions' implementation, control to top agenda of Donbas talks on May 27 - source

11:53 18.05.2020
Ukraine remembers Crimea, to offer separate platform for negotiations on its return - Dpty PM Reznikov

Ukraine remembers Crimea, to offer separate platform for negotiations on its return - Dpty PM Reznikov

11:24 18.05.2020
Reintegration of occupied territories requires common national inclusive dialogue – Reznikov

Reintegration of occupied territories requires common national inclusive dialogue – Reznikov

16:21 16.05.2020
Yermak, Kuleba to visit Berlin in coming weeks to continue consultations on enhancing effectiveness of Normandy, Minsk process

Yermak, Kuleba to visit Berlin in coming weeks to continue consultations on enhancing effectiveness of Normandy, Minsk process

16:05 16.05.2020
At next TCG meeting Ukraine to show group of its reps who can present Donbas in Minsk process – Yermak

At next TCG meeting Ukraine to show group of its reps who can present Donbas in Minsk process – Yermak

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

TRANSPORT SHMYHAL

Govt allows work of urban and suburban transport in Ukraine from May 22, subway, kindergartens from May 25 – Shmyhal

EU COVID 19 UKRAINE

EU Council adopts EUR 1.2 bln assistance package to support neighbouring partners

EU MOLDOVA CHECKPOINTS

Cabinet resumes work of 66 checkpoints on EU, Moldova border

ZELENSKY OLIGARCHS

President denies influence of oligarchs on appointments to top positions, but admits agreements

ZELENSKY LANGUAGE

There's no language issue on agenda in Ukraine – Zelensky

LATEST

Zelensky estimates Ukrainian TV channels' lobbyism costs $1-1.1 bln a year

Govt allows work of urban and suburban transport in Ukraine from May 22, subway, kindergartens from May 25 – Shmyhal

EU Council adopts EUR 1.2 bln assistance package to support neighbouring partners

Zelensky about Bakanov: 'There has never been a more honest SBU chief'

Cabinet resumes work of 66 checkpoints on EU, Moldova border

President denies influence of oligarchs on appointments to top positions, but admits agreements

There's no language issue on agenda in Ukraine – Zelensky

Zelensky: Yermak case is empty, I know who made recordings, who blackmailed him

Ex-head of Customs Service Nefyodov could work for President's Office – Zelensky

Parliament ratifies Council of Europe Convention on Access to Official Documents

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD