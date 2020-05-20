Kyiv denies reports alleging that it attacked infrastructure in Luhansk region

Deputy head of the Ukrainian delegation at the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) Oleksiy Reznikov has said that reports alleging that the Ukrainian army has attacked energy infrastructure in the Luhansk region are false and provocative.

"In order to discuss this situation, the Ukrainian side has forwarded the initiative to hold urgent consultations in a video link-up format in the Trilateral Contact Group's working group on security," Reznikov told Interfax-Ukraine on Wednesday.

The Ukrainian side has asked the Special Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office in Ukraine and in the Trilateral Contact Group, Ambassador Heidi Grau, to inform Russian delegation representative Boris Gryzlov about the initiative, he said.

Head of the Ukrainian delegation Leonid Kuchma signed a relevant letter and sent it to the OSCE, he said.