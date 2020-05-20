Zelensky: We added status to Minsk process, only citizens of Ukraine can represent ORDLO

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky notes that the Ukrainian side, by resetting its delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG), has added status to the Minsk process, and only citizens of Ukraine can be representatives of the occupied territories.

"We have now reset the Minsk [Trilateral Contact] Group, we have added status to the Minsk process. And everyone sees that. We were able to show that people who are representatives of the 'LPR'/'DPR,' who have attended meetings of the Minsk group for six years, have Russian passports, cannot be there," the Ukrainian president said at a press conference in Kyiv on Wednesday.

Only citizens of Ukraine can represent these territories in the Minsk process, he stressed.