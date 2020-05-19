Facts

13:01 19.05.2020

Mayoral candidates need no political party flags – Arakhamia

Mayoral candidates do not need support from any political parties, Head of the Servant of the People faction David Arakhamia has said.

"We stick to the following combined method: people run for elections to local councils from parties, while mayoral candidates should run for elections as unaffiliated candidates," he said in an exclusive interview to Interfax-Ukraine.

The MP emphasized that each Ukrainian citizens should have the right to run for elections.

"The party is named the Servant of the People and we should not create any barriers. We want any person to have an absolutely unhindered opportunity to run for local elections… As to mayors, we have the same situation here," Arakhamia said.

The political system needs a reboot and the local elections should play an important part in this process, he said.

"We want to continue our political tsunami at the local elections… We have to reboot the political system. Should we expect any side effects? Of course we should. But we have to do this," Arakhamia said.

