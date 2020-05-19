Gordon says interviews with Girkin, Poklonskaya can be used as materials for trial in The Hague

Ukrainian journalist Dmytro Gordon has said that he interviewed member of the Russian State Duma, former "Prosecutor" of the occupied Crimea Natalia Poklonskaya and terrorist Igor Girkin (Strelkov) with the assistance of Ukrainian special services.

"I did the interviews with Natalia Poklonskaya and Igor Girkin in collaboration with Ukrainian special services. No one has ever done such interviews before in Ukraine to question either Poklonskaya or Girkin about treason and the crimes that were committed with the participations of these people in the territory of Ukraine," he said in a vide message posted on his YouTube channel.

Gordon also said that memory sticks with the materials of the interview have been sent to The Hague.

"Answers from Poklonskaya and Girkin will be key evidence in the trial on the annexation of Crimea and setting off the bloody massacre in Donbas," he said.

The journalist also emphasized that Deputy Prosecutor General Gyunduz Mamedov, who is in charge of the Crimea and Donbas issues, has posted a thankful message on behalf on the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine (PGO) to Gordon for his assistance to Ukraine in investigating high-profile cases on the events in Crimea in Donbas.

Gordon also addressed fifth President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko, the European Solidarity party, as well as the journalists who shamed him and suggested them to appeal to the PGO with their questions and after that to make a public apology to him.

As reported, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) said it would analyze the situation with an interview of member of the Russian State Duma, former "Prosecutor" of the occupied Crimea Natalia Poklonskaya and former so-called "Defense Minister of the Donetsk People's Republic" Igor Girkin (Strelkov) to Ukrainian journalist Dmytro Gordon.

The European Solidarity party also appealed to the SBU with a demand to launch a criminal case against Gordon on stirring up hatred, support for terrorism and undermining Ukraine's sovereignty.