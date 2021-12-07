Kyiv's court permits to detain 'ex-prosecutor' of occupied Crimea Poklonska

Kyiv's Court of Appeal has granted permission to detain and bring to court for the election of a measure of restraint for former so-called "prosecutor" of the temporarily occupied Crimea Natalia Poklonska suspected of high treason.

According to the information posted on the court's website on Tuesday, the panel of judges considered the appeal filed by the prosecutor against the ruling of Shevchenkivsky District Court of Kyiv to refuse to grant permission to detain the suspected citizen P. in order to bring her to participate in the consideration of the petition for choosing a preventive measure in the form of detention.

"Based on the results of the appeal consideration, the appeal filed by the prosecutor was sustained, the determination of the investigating judge of Shevchenkivsky District Court of Kyiv dated September 27, 2021 was overturned," the court said in the statement.

Thus, according to Kyiv's Court of Appeal, it issued a new ruling, which sustained the petition of the prosecutor of the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) for permission to detain the suspected citizen P. with the aim of bringing him to participate in the consideration of the petition for choosing a preventive measure in the form of detention.

The court's statement does not indicate the name of the suspect person. Sources in law enforcement agencies told Interfax-Ukraine the matter concerns Poklonska.