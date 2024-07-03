Yermak discusses upcoming NATO summit with U.S. Presidential Assistant

Head of the President's Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak met in Washington with Assistant to the President of the United States, National Security Advisor to the Vice President of the United States Phil Gordon.

"We discussed the recently held Peace Summit in Switzerland. Noted the important role of the participation of U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris in the Summit. We also spoke in detail about plans for the NATO summit, which will take place next week, and about American support for Ukraine," he wrote on the Telegram channel on Wednesday.