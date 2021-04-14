Facts

12:38 14.04.2021

Girkin's move to Donetsk in 2014 could have been stopped - Laputina

2 min read
Girkin's move to Donetsk in 2014 could have been stopped - Laputina

The exit of Girkin's group from Sloviansk in the direction of Donetsk in July 2014 could have been stopped, Minister for Veterans Affairs Yulia Laputina said.

"This is a very painful story for us. We really received information where the convoy was heading, what it was doing. We transmitted information to decision-making centers. All our employees and the military said and say that it was possible to stop its exit," she said in an exclusive interview with the Interfax-Ukraine agency.

In 2014, Laputina took part in the anti-terrorist operation as part of the Alpha group.

A group of militants under the command of Igor Girkin left the captured Sloviansk on the night of July 5, 2014. The ATO leadership has repeatedly stated that it was impossible to prevent the exit of terrorists from the city and their transfer to Donetsk.

"I think this is a political issue, accepted by our leadership. Whether we will find out the truth someday, I don’t know," Laputina said.

April 14 marks the 7th anniversary of the issuance of presidential decree No. 405/2014 on the start of the anti-terrorist operation, by which the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine dated April 13, 2014 On urgent measures to overcome the terrorist threat and preserve the territorial integrity of Ukraine was put into effect. The decree came into force on the day of its publication.

Tags: #girkin
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:45 16.06.2020
PGO announces notice of suspicion for ex-'DPR Defense Minister' Girkin

PGO announces notice of suspicion for ex-'DPR Defense Minister' Girkin

12:18 19.05.2020
Gordon says interviews with Girkin, Poklonskaya can be used as materials for trial in The Hague

Gordon says interviews with Girkin, Poklonskaya can be used as materials for trial in The Hague

14:05 29.04.2014
Russian citizen Girkin (Strelkov) appoints Kramatorsk police chief

Russian citizen Girkin (Strelkov) appoints Kramatorsk police chief

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

COVID-19 epidemic starts to decline – Stepanov

Russia undermined capabilities of Ukrainian security services long before 2014 – Minister for Veterans Affairs

Commission on Manmade Disaster, Emergency Response extends quarantine in Kyiv due to COVID-19 until April 30

Common civic identity of all Ukrainians to allow return of our people – Laputina

One KIA, three WIA amid five enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

LATEST

Cabinet approves 2020 report on govt activities – PM

Ukroboronprom ready to double production of weapons due to escalation from Russia

Zelensky, Lakshmi Mittal discuss development of green metallurgy

Ukraine's Armed Forces General Staff creates unit to manage defense resources

Zakarpattia to resume passenger air traffic from June 1

Blinken, NATO Secretary General discuss need for Russia to cease its buildup along Ukraine's borders – State Department

Ukraine, Azerbaijan considering possibility of launching direct flights Ganja-Odesa

Razumkov convenes Rada's extraordinary plenary session on Thursday

COVID-19 epidemic starts to decline – Stepanov

Lithuania seeking ways to help Ukraine amid escalation coming from Russia – President

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD