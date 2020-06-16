Facts

PGO announces notice of suspicion for ex-'DPR Defense Minister' Girkin

 Law enforcers in absentia informed former so-called "Minister of Defense of the Donetsk People's Republic" about suspected violations of the laws and customs of the war, the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) has said.

"Under the procedural leadership of the Department of Crimes in Armed Conflict, the Prosecutor General's Office to a citizen of the Russian Federation, the leader of one of the irregular illegal armed groups controlled by the Russian Federation, the former so-called 'DPR Defense Minister' is suspected of violations of laws and customs of war (Part 2 of Article 438 of Ukraine's Criminal Code," the press service said.

As it became known to the Interfax-Ukraine agency, we are talking about Igor Girkin (Strelkov).

It is noted that during the pretrial investigation it was established: during the period from April 17 to April 19, 2014, the suspect, acting in a preliminary conspiracy by a group of persons with mercenaries subordinate to him, using physical violence, organized the search and abduction of patriotic citizens of Ukraine in Donetsk region.

"In the future, these citizens were moved against their will into a specially equipped building in the city of Slovyansk, where they were tortured, beaten, stabbed and used other violent actions aimed at inflicting severe physical and moral suffering with the aim of revenge for a pro-Ukrainian position. On the orders of the suspect, fighters subordinate to him deliberately took the lives of at least three people who were illegally detained and tortured," the press service said.

So, the suspect is put on the wanted list, the court gave permission for his detention in order to bring to court to consider the application for the application of a preventive measure in the form of detention.

