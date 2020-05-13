Facts

18:45 13.05.2020

Ukraine planning second phase of easing coronavirus quarantine for May 22 – Zelensky

Ukraine is planning the second phase of easing the coronavirus quarantine restrictions starting May 22, and the next phases are possible only upon reaching some particular indicators of the coronavirus spread, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said.

"Each next phase in easing [the restrictions] is possible only when we reach some concrete indicators. In particular, a moderate number of new cases of the disease and non-critical bed occupancy in hospitals," Zelensky said in a video address on Wednesday.

The second phase of easing the quarantine is planned to start on May 22 and will apply, in particular, to sporting events and the operation of hotels, he said.

By not wearing facemasks and thus putting other people at risk of being infected, some Ukrainians are delaying the reopening of restaurants, beaches, and other facilities, Zelensky said.

The government could easily sign a piece of paper to reopen the metro systems or allow concerts as soon as tomorrow, but people should think about what consequences this could lead to, he said.

"A million people infected with coronavirus? And then, instead of easing the quarantine, we would have to tighten it. Again, I am inviting you to compare our statistics and indicators with other countries, including our neighbors. We have been able to keep the situation under control due to steps being taken in time, along with your support. Let's continue this," Zelensky said.

