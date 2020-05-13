Govt bans Ukrainians from traveling to Belarus with national IDs from Sept 1, 2020

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has partially suspended an agreement on visa-free travel for Ukrainian citizens to Belarus.

The government approved this decision during a meeting on Wednesday.

In particular, it ordered to abolish from September 1, 2020 the item of the visa-free travel agreement with Belarus, which allowed Ukrainian citizens to cross Ukraine-Belarus border with the national IDs.

The changes are related only to leaving Ukraine for Belarus by Ukrainian citizens, although the national IDs can be used for entry into Belarus.