Facts

16:25 13.05.2020

Govt bans Ukrainians from traveling to Belarus with national IDs from Sept 1, 2020

1 min read
Govt bans Ukrainians from traveling to Belarus with national IDs from Sept 1, 2020

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has partially suspended an agreement on visa-free travel for Ukrainian citizens to Belarus.

The government approved this decision during a meeting on Wednesday.

In particular, it ordered to abolish from September 1, 2020 the item of the visa-free travel agreement with Belarus, which allowed Ukrainian citizens to cross Ukraine-Belarus border with the national IDs.

The changes are related only to leaving Ukraine for Belarus by Ukrainian citizens, although the national IDs can be used for entry into Belarus.

Tags: #belarus #citizens
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:49 11.05.2020
Zelensky vows to let all Ukrainian migrant workers leave country if there's diplomatic request for them

Zelensky vows to let all Ukrainian migrant workers leave country if there's diplomatic request for them

18:46 08.05.2020
Belarus records 933 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 hrs, 21,101 total infections, death toll reaches 121

Belarus records 933 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 hrs, 21,101 total infections, death toll reaches 121

13:08 02.05.2020
Special air mission evacuates 85 Ukrainians, nine citizens of Belarus and Lebanon – Foreign ministry

Special air mission evacuates 85 Ukrainians, nine citizens of Belarus and Lebanon – Foreign ministry

14:32 19.03.2020
Over 16,000 Ukrainians return home since March 15 – FM

Over 16,000 Ukrainians return home since March 15 – FM

10:08 19.03.2020
President's plane evacuates 33 Ukrainians from Austria

President's plane evacuates 33 Ukrainians from Austria

12:54 27.02.2020
Ukraine introduces anti-dumping duties on aerocrete blocks import from Belarus

Ukraine introduces anti-dumping duties on aerocrete blocks import from Belarus

14:20 01.02.2020
Minsk ready to support U.S. participation in settlement in Ukraine

Minsk ready to support U.S. participation in settlement in Ukraine

13:00 04.01.2020
Suspension of oil shipments from Russia to Belarus won't cause serious problems for Ukraine – Gerus

Suspension of oil shipments from Russia to Belarus won't cause serious problems for Ukraine – Gerus

17:11 03.01.2020
Belarus to honor all obligations on exports of oil products – Belneftekhim

Belarus to honor all obligations on exports of oil products – Belneftekhim

15:21 03.01.2020
Belarus suspends export of petroleum products from Jan 1

Belarus suspends export of petroleum products from Jan 1

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

ZELENSKY

Ukraine planning second phase of easing coronavirus quarantine for May 22 – Zelensky

ZELENSKY CHORNOBYL

All wildfires in Chornobyl exclusion zone extinguished – Zelensky

GOVERNMENT STEPANOV

Govt permits movement in groups of eight people, increases to four number of people allowed to sit at one table in outdoor cafes

USA YELCHENKO ARMAMENTS

Ukraine planning to buy three arms shipments from US this year – ambassador

EU MAASIKAS

Adoption of law on banks is vital measure to protect public finance of Ukraine, Ukrainian taxpayers – EU Ambassador

LATEST

Ukraine planning second phase of easing coronavirus quarantine for May 22 – Zelensky

All wildfires in Chornobyl exclusion zone extinguished – Zelensky

Govt permits movement in groups of eight people, increases to four number of people allowed to sit at one table in outdoor cafes

Ukraine planning to buy three arms shipments from US this year – ambassador

Adoption of law on banks is vital measure to protect public finance of Ukraine, Ukrainian taxpayers – EU Ambassador

SBI: Officials of Interior Ministry's main service center, migration service may be involved in leaking of Ukrainians' personal data, investigation launched

Глава Минфина ожидает кадрового обновления таможни на 30-40%

Rada to work in normal mode from May 18

UK will continue to support Ukraine in its efforts to achieve reforms in banking sector

Number of patients with COVID-19 decreases, due to recovery of patients in Kyiv, 13 regions of Ukraine – NSDC

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD