Four Ukrainian soldiers wounded amid seven enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours

Russia's hybrid military forces mounted seven attacks on Ukrainian army positions in Donbas in past 24 hours, with four Ukrainian soldiers reported as wounded in action, the press centre of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) has reported.

"The Russian Federation's armed formations violated the ceasefire seven times in the past day. The enemy opened fire from proscribed 120mm and 82mm mortars, an anti-tank missile system, grenade launchers of various types, UAVs, heavy machine guns, and rifles. As a result, four servicemen of the Joint Forces were wounded in enemy shelling," the JFO staff said in its update on Facebook on Saturday morning.

Ukrainian positions near the towns of Maryinka and Avdiyivka, and the villages of Shyrokyne, Kamianka, Pisky, Orikhove, and Krymske came under attacks.

According to Ukrainian intelligence, Ukrainian servicemen killed one Russian mercenary and injured at least two mercenaries from illegal armed groups.

