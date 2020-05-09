Facts

12:53 09.05.2020

Bill on invalidating law on prohibition of St. George ribbon propaganda registered in Parliament

1 min read
Bill on invalidating law on prohibition of St. George ribbon propaganda registered in Parliament

MP from the Opposition Platform - for Life faction Nestor Shufrych proposes that the law banning the production and propaganda of the St. George Ribbon be repealed.

According to the parliament's website, bill No. 3457 on invalidating the law of Ukraine "On Amending the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses Regarding the Prohibition of Production and Propaganda of the St. George (Guard) Ribbon" was registered in the Parliament on May 8.

Tags: #propaganda #shufrych #bill
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:16 13.11.2019
Rada adopts bill on farmland turnover in first reading

Rada adopts bill on farmland turnover in first reading

12:42 13.11.2019
Rada passes at first reading compromise bill No. 2047-d liquidating schemes during appraisal of property

Rada passes at first reading compromise bill No. 2047-d liquidating schemes during appraisal of property

13:16 12.11.2019
Rada at first reading adopts bill No. 2233 on changes to electricity market

Rada at first reading adopts bill No. 2233 on changes to electricity market

12:41 22.08.2019
Servant of People proposes Opposition Platform-For Life to name candidacy for post of deputy Rada chairman – MP Shufrych

Servant of People proposes Opposition Platform-For Life to name candidacy for post of deputy Rada chairman – MP Shufrych

17:28 21.07.2019
Zelensky sees deputy immunity bill one of first bills to consider by new Rada

Zelensky sees deputy immunity bill one of first bills to consider by new Rada

12:33 21.07.2019
Zelensky sees deputy immunity bill one of first bills to consider by new Rada

Zelensky sees deputy immunity bill one of first bills to consider by new Rada

10:26 27.06.2019
President sends bill on cutting electricity tariffs to parliament

President sends bill on cutting electricity tariffs to parliament

17:25 03.04.2019
Nova Poshta considers new draft bill on postal services to be balanced

Nova Poshta considers new draft bill on postal services to be balanced

11:52 26.02.2019
Poroshenko signs bill to ban Russian observers from elections in Ukraine

Poroshenko signs bill to ban Russian observers from elections in Ukraine

13:33 19.02.2019
Poroshenko signs bill into law to formalize Ukraine's policy towards EU, NATO membership

Poroshenko signs bill into law to formalize Ukraine's policy towards EU, NATO membership

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

NAZISM ZELENSKY

Zelensky: We don't make cult of the war, but no one can "privatize" victory over Nazism

CORONAVIRUS KLITSCHKO KYIV

Kyiv records 50 new cases of COVID-19 over past day, incl. 12 health workers

VERKHOVNA RADA RAZUMKOV

Extraordinary session of Verkhovna Rada scheduled for May 13 – order

ZELENSKY GEORGIA SAAKASHVILI

Zelensky calls Georgia's reaction to Saakashvili's appointment wrong

TCG FRISCH

Actions of coordinator of humanitarian subgroup in Minsk TCG don't always contribute to release of all Ukrainian prisoners – source

LATEST

Zelensky: We don't make cult of the war, but no one can "privatize" victory over Nazism

Total of 146 new Covid1-9 cases detected in Armenia in past 24 hrs

Intl. defense cooperation dept. to be established under Ukraine's Defense Ministry

Four Ukrainian soldiers wounded amid seven enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours

Kyiv records 50 new cases of COVID-19 over past day, incl. 12 health workers

Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ukraine reaches 11,425, up by 515 in past 24 hrs, 15 deaths, 203 recoveries

Belarus records 933 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 hrs, 21,101 total infections, death toll reaches 121

Tbilisi reminds to Kyiv that Saakashvili, who was convicted in absentia in Georgia, needs to be extradited to home country

Number of civilian casualties increasing in Donbas, all cases occur in occupied territories – UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission head

Extraordinary session of Verkhovna Rada scheduled for May 13 – order

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD