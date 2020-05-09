Bill on invalidating law on prohibition of St. George ribbon propaganda registered in Parliament

MP from the Opposition Platform - for Life faction Nestor Shufrych proposes that the law banning the production and propaganda of the St. George Ribbon be repealed.

According to the parliament's website, bill No. 3457 on invalidating the law of Ukraine "On Amending the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses Regarding the Prohibition of Production and Propaganda of the St. George (Guard) Ribbon" was registered in the Parliament on May 8.