Facts

18:37 08.05.2020

Number of civilian casualties increasing in Donbas, all cases occur in occupied territories – UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission head

3 min read
Number of civilian casualties increasing in Donbas, all cases occur in occupied territories – UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission head

All parties involved in hostilities in Donetsk and Luhansk regions should make the protection of civilians an absolute priority, Head of the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine Matilda Bogner has said, noting a sharp increase in the number of civilian casualties in early May.

"To a greater extent, my appeal is addressed to the command of the Joint Forces Operation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, since all new civilian casualties recorded by the Mission in May, occurred in territory controlled by the self-proclaimed 'republics'. In absence of a sustainable ceasefire, it is also essential that parties do not place their military positions, weapons and personnel in residential areas," she said in a press release of the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine posted on Friday.

In the first six days of May alone, the mission recorded eleven new civilian casualties (one killed and six injured as a result of shelling and small arms and light weapons fire, one injured in a mine incident, and one killed and two injured as a result of handling of an explosive remnant of war). They include incidents in Zolote (Luhansk region) on 2 May, and in Oleksandrivka (Donetsk region) on 4 May, when four girls (one born in 2010 and three born in 2013) were injured as a result of shelling and light weapons fire.

"On May 7, we received reports of eight new civilian casualties caused by light weapons fire in Holubivske (Luhansk region) and Sakhanka (Donetsk region), both controlled by the self-proclaimed 'republics'. Reportedly, a girl and a boy born in 2006 were among the victims. Our Mission is working to corroborate these reports. If they are confirmed, the number of civilian casualties during the first week of May will have reached nineteen. This will be the highest weekly figure of civilian casualties for the last two years," Bogner said.

If these eight new casualties are confirmed, the total number of civilian casualties this year will have reached 65 (nine killed and 56 injured), which is more than a third higher than the number of civilian casualties during the same period of 2019 (ten killed and 38 injured), the mission said.

"This will be reversing the positive trend we had seen up until now of a reduction in civilian casualties," she said.

Bogner also expressed particular concern about the fact that there are many children among those injured. If two child injuries in Sakhanka are confirmed, that would bring the total number of civilian casualties among children from January 1 to May 7, 2020 to ten (all in territory controlled by the self-proclaimed 'republics'): six girls and three boys injured by shelling and light weapons fire, and one boy injured as a result of the handling of an explosive remnant of war.

"It will be important for the next meeting of the Trilateral Contact Group to pay due attention to the current situation. Civilians are not a target, and the responsibility to uphold this principle rests not only with the military, but also with politicians," she said.

Tags: #un #donbas #casualties
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:02 05.05.2020
Reznikov becomes first deputy head of Ukraine's delegation to TCG on Donbas

Reznikov becomes first deputy head of Ukraine's delegation to TCG on Donbas

11:57 05.05.2020
Yermak hopes local elections held nationwide, including in Russia-occupied territories of Donbas in Oct

Yermak hopes local elections held nationwide, including in Russia-occupied territories of Donbas in Oct

11:57 25.04.2020
JFO HQ records 10 enemy attacks on Ukrainian army positions in Donbas in past 24 hours, two WIA

JFO HQ records 10 enemy attacks on Ukrainian army positions in Donbas in past 24 hours, two WIA

09:35 23.04.2020
Security Working Group of TCG works on determining next sections for disengagement of forces in Donbas, Ukraine initiates extraordinary meeting

Security Working Group of TCG works on determining next sections for disengagement of forces in Donbas, Ukraine initiates extraordinary meeting

09:12 23.04.2020
Ukraine at TCG meeting again categorically rejects possibility of granting special status to its occupied territories in Constitution – president's office

Ukraine at TCG meeting again categorically rejects possibility of granting special status to its occupied territories in Constitution – president's office

09:10 23.04.2020
Kyiv initiates formation of working group as part of TCG with reps of Ukrainian, Russian border, customs services, OSCE

Kyiv initiates formation of working group as part of TCG with reps of Ukrainian, Russian border, customs services, OSCE

16:37 22.04.2020
Zelensky believes that war in Donbas will end during his presidential term

Zelensky believes that war in Donbas will end during his presidential term

14:32 22.04.2020
Ukraine should receive $140 mln from UN to fight against COVID-19 in areas near contact line in Donbas

Ukraine should receive $140 mln from UN to fight against COVID-19 in areas near contact line in Donbas

10:26 22.04.2020
No casualties reported amid seven enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours

No casualties reported amid seven enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours

11:00 21.04.2020
Reintegration ministry says Russia blocks its website because of info on Russia hiding data about COVID-19 infections in Crimea, Donbas

Reintegration ministry says Russia blocks its website because of info on Russia hiding data about COVID-19 infections in Crimea, Donbas

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

VERKHOVNA RADA RAZUMKOV

Extraordinary session of Verkhovna Rada scheduled for May 13 – order

ZELENSKY GEORGIA SAAKASHVILI

Zelensky calls Georgia's reaction to Saakashvili's appointment wrong

TCG FRISCH

Actions of coordinator of humanitarian subgroup in Minsk TCG don't always contribute to release of all Ukrainian prisoners – source

GEORGIA SAAKASHVILI

Georgia recalls its ambassador from Ukraine for consultations after Saakashvili's appointment

STEPANOV CORONAVIRUS

Ukraine records 504 cases of COVID-19 infection over past day, 310 recoveries, 21 deaths

LATEST

Belarus records 933 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 hrs, 21,101 total infections, death toll reaches 121

Tbilisi reminds to Kyiv that Saakashvili, who was convicted in absentia in Georgia, needs to be extradited to home country

Extraordinary session of Verkhovna Rada scheduled for May 13 – order

Saakashvili's mission will be control over IMF money – MP Kucherenko

Zelensky calls Georgia's reaction to Saakashvili's appointment wrong

Actions of coordinator of humanitarian subgroup in Minsk TCG don't always contribute to release of all Ukrainian prisoners – source

G7 Ambassadors thank Rooden for his service in Ukraine, stress importance for Ukraine to finalize new IMF program

Record 65 new cases of COVID-19 infection detected in Lviv region over past day, Sadovy gathers quick response headquarters

Liashko: We won't keep the country under quarantine all the time, balance must be maintained

Georgia recalls its ambassador from Ukraine for consultations after Saakashvili's appointment

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD