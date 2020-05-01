Facts

16:37 01.05.2020

Denisova informs families of Ukrainian political prisoners in Russia, Crimea that talks on their release ongoing

Human Rights Commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Liudmyla Denisova during personal and online meetings with the families of Ukrainian political prisoners, who are illegally detained in the territory of the Russian Federation and the temporarily occupied area of Crimea, has stated that the process of negotiations for their release is ongoing.

"Of course, they were most worried when their relatives are at home. I said that the process of negotiations on the release of our fellow citizens is ongoing. I provided comprehensive information about the features of this process. At the same time, I noted that it is now necessary to establish communication between the relatives of prisoners and representatives of the official Ukrainian side, who are directly involved in the negotiation process," she said Facebook.

Denisova announced that the family members of Ukrainian political prisoners who are illegally detained in the territory of the Russian Federation and occupied Crimea will be included in the working group at the President's Office.

The participants in the meeting also discussed the adoption of a bill on the status of citizens of Ukraine who are illegally detained in the territory of the Russian Federation, the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk, Luhansk regions and Crimea.

"We raised the issue of providing state legal assistance for all citizens who are illegally detained by the aggressor country. I assured that I will do my best to ensure that every Ukrainian who is currently in captivity is provided with such assistance," the ombudsperson emphasized.

