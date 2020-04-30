Facts

10:06 30.04.2020

Ukraine registers 540 new cases of COVID-19 for past 24 hours, 135 recovered, 11 fatalities

2 min read
Ukraine registers 540 new cases of COVID-19 for past 24 hours, 135 recovered, 11 fatalities

Some 540 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in Ukraine on the morning of April 30, while the number of people who recovered from the illness over past 24 hours totaled 135, and those who died – 11, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov reported.

"Over the past day, 540 people fell ill, including 45 children and 87 medical workers. A total of 121 people were hospitalized, 11 fatal cases were recorded, most of which were accompanied by chronic diseases. The good news is that 135 people recovered. In total, 10,406 people fell ill in Ukraine, including 717 children, as well as 2,063 medical workers. Altogether, 1,308 people recovered, it was reported about 261 deaths were reported," Stepanov said at a briefing on Thursday morning.

A record number of coronavirus tests have been performed in the country in the past 24 hours, he said. "A total of 7,315 PCR tests have been performed in Ukraine in the past 24 hours. Our goal is to carry out as many tests as possible," Stepanov said.

Stepanov also said the government would increase the salaries of laboratory workers next Wednesday.

At the same time, according to the Center for Public Health (PHC) of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine posted on Facebook, there are 146 men and 115 women of the 261 people who died. Persons over 50 years old (85%) predominate in the statistics.

The average increase in the number of registered infections was 401 people as of April 28, 392 people as of April 27, 492 people as of April 26, and 478 people as of April 25.

Thus, the current increase in the number of registered coronavirus cases in Ukraine considerably exceeds the figures of the previous days and is one of the highest since the start of the pandemic.

The increase in the number of COVID-19 deaths in the past 72 hours was 11 as of April 29, 19 as of April 28, and 11 as of April 27.

The number of people who have recovered in the past 72 hours is 111, 128, and 24 people, respectively.

Tags: #coronavirus #health_ministry
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:35 30.04.2020
Budget funds weren't spent on medical procurement abroad, commercial organizations paid for their orders on their own – President's office

Budget funds weren't spent on medical procurement abroad, commercial organizations paid for their orders on their own – President's office

13:24 30.04.2020
Stepanov: Opening of farmers' markets important for economy, other businesses to open after May 11

Stepanov: Opening of farmers' markets important for economy, other businesses to open after May 11

11:16 30.04.2020
Govt allocates UAH 1.6 bln from anti-COVID-19 fund for assistance to entrepreneurs' children

Govt allocates UAH 1.6 bln from anti-COVID-19 fund for assistance to entrepreneurs' children

10:37 29.04.2020
Health Ministry develops mechanisms for reforming healthcare system – Stepanov

Health Ministry develops mechanisms for reforming healthcare system – Stepanov

13:33 28.04.2020
Easing of quarantine measures in capital foresees opening of small non-food stores, beauty salons, parks for small groups of people – mayor

Easing of quarantine measures in capital foresees opening of small non-food stores, beauty salons, parks for small groups of people – mayor

09:44 28.04.2020
Ukraine registers 401 new cases of COVID-19 for past 24 hours, 128 recovered, 19 fatalities – Health ministry

Ukraine registers 401 new cases of COVID-19 for past 24 hours, 128 recovered, 19 fatalities – Health ministry

12:12 27.04.2020
Stepanov: We intend to soon increase number of PCR tests per day to 8,000-10,000

Stepanov: We intend to soon increase number of PCR tests per day to 8,000-10,000

15:34 25.04.2020
Ukraine early responds to COVID-19 threat – head of ICRC delegation

Ukraine early responds to COVID-19 threat – head of ICRC delegation

12:28 25.04.2020
When downward trajectory of COVID-19 cases recorded in Ukraine, hotels, some sports venues, high schools can reopen – PM

When downward trajectory of COVID-19 cases recorded in Ukraine, hotels, some sports venues, high schools can reopen – PM

12:12 25.04.2020
Parks, public gardens, nonfood retail, notaries to reopen during phase one of easing lockdown – Ukrainian PM

Parks, public gardens, nonfood retail, notaries to reopen during phase one of easing lockdown – Ukrainian PM

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

UIA STATE AVIATION ADMINISTRATION

UIA cancels Kyiv-London flight with Ukrainian migrant workers due to ban by State Aviation Service

KULEBA OSCE

Militarization of Black, Azov Seas will be among priorities of OSCE's FSC - Kuleba

JFO

One Ukrainian serviceman killed amid 17 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

ZHYTOMYR REGION CHORNOBYL

Rescuers putting out smoldering combustion in peat bogs, remains of trees in Chornobyl exclusion zone, six forest areas of Zhytomyr region – Emergency Service

CRIMEA TELEVISION ATR

ATR channel may stop broadcasting before Crimean Tatars Deportation Memorial Day due to lack of funding

LATEST

Working group finalizes drafting bill on nationwide referendum – Rada chair deputy head

Police open number of cases on forest fires in north of Zhytomyr region

Defense minister, Air Force command discuss procurement of new equipment for Ukrainian army

UIA cancels Kyiv-London flight with Ukrainian migrant workers due to ban by State Aviation Service

Militarization of Black, Azov Seas will be among priorities of OSCE's FSC - Kuleba

Ukrainian soldier wounded amid four enemy attacks in Donbas near Mykhailivka – Defense Ministry

One Ukrainian serviceman killed amid 17 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

Rescuers putting out smoldering combustion in peat bogs, remains of trees in Chornobyl exclusion zone, six forest areas of Zhytomyr region – Emergency Service

ATR channel may stop broadcasting before Crimean Tatars Deportation Memorial Day due to lack of funding

Saakashvili's candidacy for deputy prime minister of Ukraine unacceptable – Georgian president

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD