Ukraine registers 540 new cases of COVID-19 for past 24 hours, 135 recovered, 11 fatalities

Some 540 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in Ukraine on the morning of April 30, while the number of people who recovered from the illness over past 24 hours totaled 135, and those who died – 11, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov reported.

"Over the past day, 540 people fell ill, including 45 children and 87 medical workers. A total of 121 people were hospitalized, 11 fatal cases were recorded, most of which were accompanied by chronic diseases. The good news is that 135 people recovered. In total, 10,406 people fell ill in Ukraine, including 717 children, as well as 2,063 medical workers. Altogether, 1,308 people recovered, it was reported about 261 deaths were reported," Stepanov said at a briefing on Thursday morning.

A record number of coronavirus tests have been performed in the country in the past 24 hours, he said. "A total of 7,315 PCR tests have been performed in Ukraine in the past 24 hours. Our goal is to carry out as many tests as possible," Stepanov said.

Stepanov also said the government would increase the salaries of laboratory workers next Wednesday.

At the same time, according to the Center for Public Health (PHC) of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine posted on Facebook, there are 146 men and 115 women of the 261 people who died. Persons over 50 years old (85%) predominate in the statistics.

The average increase in the number of registered infections was 401 people as of April 28, 392 people as of April 27, 492 people as of April 26, and 478 people as of April 25.

Thus, the current increase in the number of registered coronavirus cases in Ukraine considerably exceeds the figures of the previous days and is one of the highest since the start of the pandemic.

The increase in the number of COVID-19 deaths in the past 72 hours was 11 as of April 29, 19 as of April 28, and 11 as of April 27.

The number of people who have recovered in the past 72 hours is 111, 128, and 24 people, respectively.