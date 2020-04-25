Facts

Ukraine Reform Conference schedule for July in Lithuania to be postponed

The fourth Ukraine Reform Conference, which was to take place on July 7 in Lithuania, will be postponed due to the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said.

"This is still being discussed, but we all understand that conferences and summits will not be resumed in the near future. So we need to look for alternative dates," he said during an online conference organized by the Ukrainian Prism Foreign Policy Council on Friday.

According to a posting on the website of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, Ukraine Reform Conference is a key annual international event dedicated to expert discussion of progress with Ukrainian reforms.

Initiated by the Government in 2017, this Conference has for three years in a row been a platform that brings together Ukrainian and foreign officials, top business owners, EU, NATO, G7, and civil society representatives to draw an annual summary of reforms in Ukraine and discuss further priority steps and prospects.

Earlier the conference was held in London, Copenhagen and Toronto.

