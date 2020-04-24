Nova Poshta starts delivering parcels from China by rail

Nova Poshta Global, part of the Nova Poshta Group, has started delivering parcels from China's AliExpress trading platform to Ukraine by rail.

The press service of the company said that on April 22, a railway container arrived from China to Kyiv with the first batch of 8,888 parcels from AliExpress for Nova Poshta customers weighing 4 tonnes. It took 15 days to finish the journey of the train, which, according to the company, is twice as fast as similar traffic on the market.

"Nova Poshta Global is successfully implementing multimodal delivery technology. In addition to charter cargo aircraft, we also introduce delivery by rail. The train travels from Guangzhou to Warsaw in 13 days. From there we deliver the container to Kyiv by land and this is an additional two days," Deputy Director of Nova Poshta Global Olha Volodina said.

According to her, the key advantage of the railway is a clear route along which trains move according to the schedule, without deviations and delays, which allows customers to meet delivery deadlines.

"In addition, railway containers allow combining e-commerce shipments with the cargo of business customers, which allows meeting the needs of various segments," Volodina said.