Facts

18:08 24.04.2020

Nova Poshta starts delivering parcels from China by rail

1 min read
Nova Poshta starts delivering parcels from China by rail

Nova Poshta Global, part of the Nova Poshta Group, has started delivering parcels from China's AliExpress trading platform to Ukraine by rail.

The press service of the company said that on April 22, a railway container arrived from China to Kyiv with the first batch of 8,888 parcels from AliExpress for Nova Poshta customers weighing 4 tonnes. It took 15 days to finish the journey of the train, which, according to the company, is twice as fast as similar traffic on the market.

"Nova Poshta Global is successfully implementing multimodal delivery technology. In addition to charter cargo aircraft, we also introduce delivery by rail. The train travels from Guangzhou to Warsaw in 13 days. From there we deliver the container to Kyiv by land and this is an additional two days," Deputy Director of Nova Poshta Global Olha Volodina said.

According to her, the key advantage of the railway is a clear route along which trains move according to the schedule, without deviations and delays, which allows customers to meet delivery deadlines.

"In addition, railway containers allow combining e-commerce shipments with the cargo of business customers, which allows meeting the needs of various segments," Volodina said.

Tags: #nova_poshta #china
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:54 23.04.2020
An-225 Mriya plane delivers record-breaking medical cargo from China to Ukraine

An-225 Mriya plane delivers record-breaking medical cargo from China to Ukraine

14:58 09.04.2020
Another three planes from China bring medical supplies for supporting hospitals, large outlet chains – President's Office

Another three planes from China bring medical supplies for supporting hospitals, large outlet chains – President's Office

12:50 09.04.2020
Nova Poshta, ATB, Rozetka scale food delivery service throughout Ukraine

Nova Poshta, ATB, Rozetka scale food delivery service throughout Ukraine

14:37 07.04.2020
Nova Poshta sets up over 200 pick-up and drop-off points amid quarantine, intends to increase number to 400 by end of April

Nova Poshta sets up over 200 pick-up and drop-off points amid quarantine, intends to increase number to 400 by end of April

10:29 25.03.2020
Nova Poshta launches medicines delivery service

Nova Poshta launches medicines delivery service

17:30 24.03.2020
Zelensky asks Chinese govt to provide additional help for fight against COVID-19

Zelensky asks Chinese govt to provide additional help for fight against COVID-19

09:37 24.03.2020
Ukrainian doctors to get experience on combating COVID-19 from Wuhan colleagues

Ukrainian doctors to get experience on combating COVID-19 from Wuhan colleagues

15:00 21.03.2020
Chinese doctors to share experience of countering COVID-19 with Ukrainian colleagues during TV linkup next week

Chinese doctors to share experience of countering COVID-19 with Ukrainian colleagues during TV linkup next week

15:35 17.03.2020
Nova Poshta relocates offices from shopping malls, continues to operate as normal

Nova Poshta relocates offices from shopping malls, continues to operate as normal

15:52 04.03.2020
Nova Poshta in talks on delivery for In Time customers, not on purchase

Nova Poshta in talks on delivery for In Time customers, not on purchase

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Vitaliy Fedoriv appointed as Ivano-Frankivsk region governor

Another 63 cases of COVID-19 infection confirmed in Kyiv over past day, incl. nine priests – Klitschko

Ukraine registers 477 new cases of COVID-19 over last day, with total number of 7,647, 193 deaths, 601 recoveries

Court obliges SBU to initiate investigation into possible treason by Yermak, Kuchma – Viatrovych

Two Ukrainian troops injured near Novomykhaylivka in Donbas

LATEST

'Normandy format' could be expanded to 'Normandy plus,' including the U.S. – Taylor

Vitaliy Fedoriv appointed as Ivano-Frankivsk region governor

UNICEF, Microsoft launch global education platform in Ukraine for overcoming education crisis during COVID-19

Kuleba to officially open Ukraine's Chairmanship of OSCE Forum for Security Co-operation

Boris Lozhkin has given over a unique ventilator for coronavirus treatment to the Kyiv hospital

Another 63 cases of COVID-19 infection confirmed in Kyiv over past day, incl. nine priests – Klitschko

Hospital occupancy with COVID-19 patients is 15-20% - Stepanov

Mass testing for COVID19 to be introduced in Ukraine – Liashko

MP Velmozhny says he is healthy, will take part in extraordinary Rada meeting

Ukraine registers 477 new cases of COVID-19 over last day, with total number of 7,647, 193 deaths, 601 recoveries

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD