Nova Poshta opens new branch in United Kingdom

The leader of express deliveries in Ukraine, Nova Poshta, has opened a third branch in the United Kingdom - in Manchester, the company reported.

"From now on, Nova Poshta customers living in the Greater Manchester agglomeration can receive or send documents, parcels and cargo weighing up to 100 kg from the branch. It operates daily at 149 Cheetham Hill Rd, Cheetham Hill, Manchester," the press service of Nova Poshta said.

The company reminded that in addition to stationary branches, customers could use the services of Nova Poshta via courier delivery. The courier can pick up a paid and packed shipment from any address in the United Kingdom, including Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland for further delivery across the country, across Europe or to Ukraine, the message says.

Since December last year, customers have had the opportunity to receive and send parcels weighing up to 15 kg through 7,000 InPost postboxes throughout the United Kingdom, the company reminded.

“We are systematically developing all delivery channels to meet any needs of our customers: we are scaling our own network, developing courier delivery, adding new service points, such as sending from postboxes, and constantly offering new services. Our task is to ensure that there is as little waiting and unnecessary movement between the client and the parcel as possible," said CEO Nova Post Europe Oleksandr Lysovets.

He also reported that the company has launched a service that allows you to choose a convenient time slot for the courier to arrive.

In 2024, Nova Poshta opened two branches in London.