Nova Poshta opens new branch in Czech Republic

The leader of express deliveries in Ukraine, Nova Poshta company, has opened its eighth stationary branch in the Czech Republic in Prague, the company's press service reported.

"The branch began operating in Prague and became the third in the capital of the Czech Republic. In total, the network in the country now has eight branches located in Prague, Brno, Plzen, Liberec, Ostrava and Pardubice," the press service of Nova Poshta said in a statement on Monday.

It is noted that in the new branch of Nova Poshta in Prague, customers can quickly send and receive documents and parcels up to 30 kg, and purchase packaging.

The new branch is located at: Francouzská 164/108, 101 00 Praha 10-Vršovice.

Nova Poshta reminded that the delivery time for shipments from Ukraine to the Czech Republic is three working days, within the Czech Republic - from one day, and to other European countries - from two days, depending on the distance.

For customers of Nova Poshta in the Czech Republic, courier delivery services are available from any address in the country. The courier can also pick up a pre-packed and paid parcel at a time convenient for the sender. You can order the service via a chat bot, multilingual website, personal account or mobile application.

In cooperation with partners, Nova Poshta provides delivery to 2,700 post offices and PUDO (Pick-Up and Drop-Off - points of reception and delivery) in the Czech Republic.

It was previously reported that Nova Poshta doubled the number of processed shipments to Moldova last year to almost 4 million.