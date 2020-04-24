Boris Lozhkin has given over a unique ventilator for coronavirus treatment to the Kyiv hospital

President of the Jewish Confederation of Ukraine Boris Lozhkin and Nadiia Shalomova have given over a WATO EX-20 anesthesia ventilator to the Kyiv Clinical Hospital No 15 for them to be able to help their patients infected with coronavirus.

This equipment uses the latest architecture for anesthesia supervision, with an intelligent accounting system for the required volume of air, informed Lozhkin on Facebook.

“Our Charitable Foundation with Nadiia Shalomova supports the Kyivans and Vitali Klitschko’s team in the joint fight against the coronavirus. We have given over to the Kyiv Clinical Hospital No 15 a high-end WATO EX-20 anesthesia ventilator, which will allow the doctors to provide effective medical care to patients in the moderate and severe stages of the coronavirus disease,” he wrote.

WATO EX-20 allows maintaining the respiratory function of patients of different ages, including children. This flexibility is of great importance, as in case of peak loads on the intensive care units, the equipment can be used for any patients who are in critical condition.

A significant advantage of the equipment is also in its ease of use. Hospital doctors will be able to learn to operate it in the shortest possible time.

Not long ago, the Prof. O.S.Kolomiychenko Institute of Otolaryngology by the National Academy of Medical Sciences of Ukraine received personal protective equipment kits against the coronavirus from the President of the Jewish Confederation of Ukraine Boris Lozhkin.