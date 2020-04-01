Boris Lozhkin provided the ENT-specialists with the personal protective equipment kits against the coronavirus

The Prof. O.S.Kolomiychenko Institute of Otolaryngology by the National Academy of Medical Sciences of Ukraine has received personal protective equipment kits against the coronavirus from the President of the Jewish Confederation of Ukraine Boris Lozhkin.

Together with his wife, Nadiia Shalomova, Boris Lozhkin handed over protective overalls, next generation respirators, goggles and disposable gloves to the doctors.

“Any doctor – a therapist, pediatrician, dentist, ophthalmologist and even more so an otolaryngologist (ENT specialist) – is at increased risk, even higher than the elderly and the people with chronic diseases. All doctors, regardless of their specialization, are unable to avoid contact with their patients. That is why, it is so important to provide doctors with the maximum means of protection, for them to have an opportunity to keep on providing assistance to everyone who needs it,” wrote Lozhkin on his Facebook page.

He emphasized that people from all over Ukraine apply to the doctors of the Institute. The best Ukrainian specialists in the field of nose, throat and hearing problems work at this Institute, that is, precisely those organs that are the first to meet the virus.

“And it is important that the doctors themselves are absolutely protected,” Lozhkin added.

Let us recall that “Art for life charity” auctions have been held in Ukraine by the Boris Lozhkin Charitable Foundation in the last five years. For the funds raised at the fifth auction, the state-of-the-art diagnostic equipment was purchased and installed at the Pediatric Hepatology Center.