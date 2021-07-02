Facts

Boris Lozhkin Charitable Foundation has doubled the million raised by the supporters of Tabletochki for the treatment of children with cancer

It took philanthropists of the Tabletochki Foundation only one month to raise one million Hryvnias, which will be used to treat children with cancer. Another million to this amount has been added by the Boris Lozhkin Charitable Foundation. The President of the Jewish Confederation of Ukraine wrote about this on his Facebook  page.

“As promised at the start of the “Holidays without illness” campaign, our charitable foundation with Nadiia Shalomova has doubled each contribution. There are two million now, which means that twice as many children will be able to come closer to recovery,” says Lozhkin’s publication.

The “Holidays without illness” campaign started in early June and was timed to coincide with the Children’s Day. This is not the first such joint project of the two foundations. Last year, Boris Lozhkin Charitable Foundation also made a donation of one million Hryvnias for the Tabletchki Foundation, founded by Olya Kudinenko.

“This million has already become the fourth for us during our cooperation with Tabletochki, and we know exactly what each charitable Hryvnia will be used for. 500 children and 21 oncology departments under the permanent care of the foundation need this money every day,” added Lozhkin.

According to Tabletochki, more than 1,000 children are diagnosed with cancer in Ukraine every year. At the same time, childhood cancer is curable, but its treatment must be systemic, permanent and, most importantly, timely. Donations from philanthropists allow hundreds of children to return to life without illness.

“There is no place for cancer at a children’s party. Thanks to your generosity, children will return home from hospitals quicker and will celebrate their birthdays healthy,” the Tabletochki Foundation thanked all those who have taken part in the campaign.

 

