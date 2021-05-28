Facts

14:45 28.05.2021

Boris Lozhkin has been re-elected as Vice President of the World Jewish Congress for the next four years

During the recent 16th plenary assembly of the WJC, the President of the Jewish Confederation of Ukraine Boris Lozhkin has been re-elected as Vice President of the World Jewish Congress for the next four years.

“Congratulations to the WJC President Ronald Lauder, Chairman of the WJC Governing Board David de Rothschild, Treasurer Chella Safra, and all board members of the Congress who have been elected to another four-year term.

I am honored to be Vice President of the World Jewish Congress. This is undoubtedly the best assessment of the activities of the Jewish Confederation of Ukraine and its role in the life of the world Jewish community,” Lozhkin wrote on Facebook.

The World Jewish Congress, uniting 103 Jewish communities of the world, including the Jewish Confederation of Ukraine, is the main consolidating force of the entire Jewish world. During the recent conflict between the sovereign state of Israel and the Hamas group, the efforts of the WJC organized a worldwide massive support for the defending people of Israel. This, in particular, and the necessary measures to minimize terrorist threats in the future, have been the discussion topics at the WJC Assembly.

Among many other issues, the problem of the growth of global anti-Semitism has been also raised and attention has been focused on the importance of preserving the memory of the Holocaust.

These topics will also be on the agenda of the upcoming, already traditional, third Kyiv Jewish Forum, which will be held this autumn. Boris Lozhkin has already invited all the WJC participants to take part in it.

As a reminder, Boris Lozhkin earlier reported that JCU had initiated a project to study the history of Ukrainian Jews, which will be implemented on the basis of Tel Aviv University.

 

