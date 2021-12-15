Facts

15:29 15.12.2021

Boris Lozhkin named the main topics of the third KYIV JEWISH FORUM

2 min read

The main topic at the third KYIV JEWISH FORUM, which takes place on December 15-16 as an online conference, is the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the State of Israel and Ukraine. At the same time, the speakers will consider the topic of relations between Ukrainians and Jews in much broader time and geography frames. This has been shared by the KJF founder, President of the Jewish Confederation of Ukraine and Vice President of the World Jewish Congress Boris Lozhkin.

He paid attention to the fact that although modern diplomatic relations between Ukraine and Israel were established de jure on December 26, 1991, de facto it happened already on May 11, 1949, when Ukraine voted for the recognition of the State of Israel at the UN.

According to the founder of KJF, one of the topics of the forum will also be a discussion of Israel's successful experience and its application both in Ukraine and in other countries of the world.

The speakers will pay attention to the unique experience of Israel, whose citizens have become the recognized number one start-up nation in the world. We will discuss this and try to understand how this unique experience can be adopted,” Lozhkin stated.

He also added that in this context, one of the panels will be devoted to the spread of Jewish education as the basis of science, culture, progress and democracy.

In addition, the speakers intend to discuss the continuing growth of anti-Semitism. This topic has become especially relevant during the coronavirus pandemic.

Let us recall that earlier Boris Lozhkin shared that  the partners of the Jewish Confederation of Ukraine in the organization of the third Kyiv Jewish Forum are Combat Antisemitism Movement (CAM) and Center for Jewish Impact. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, President of the State of Israel Isaac Herzog, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal, representatives of the European Commission, UN, Senate and House of Representatives of the United States, representatives of parliaments and governments of Ukraine, Israel, UK, Canada, Italy and other countries of the world, scientists and businessmen take part in the third KJF.

 

Tags: #kyiv_jewish_forum #lozhkin #world_jewish_congress #jewish_confederation_of_ukraine
