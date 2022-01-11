The "Jewish Library" has published a book about the Israeli secret service - Boris Lozhkin

The third book has already been published in the "Jewish Library" book series, which publishes the first translations of the world's bestsellers about Jews and Israel into Ukrainian. It is a study by the famous Israeli historian and politician Michael Bar-Zohar and one of the most popular TV presenters in Israel, political observer Nissim Mishal "Mossad: The Greatest Missions of the Israeli Secret Service." The President of the Jewish Confederation of Ukraine and Vice President of the World Jewish Congress Boris Lozhkin has informed about the publication of the book.

"Good news for book lovers: the third book of the Jewish Library series has been published by "Our Format" publishing house. This time it is about the most secret special service in the world, the name of which in Hebrew simply means an institution," Lozhkin wrote on Facebook.

According to Lozhkin, Mossad has been one of the most secret intelligence services in the world for many decades. Despite the fact that most of the Mossad’s operations are strictly classified, the authors managed to collect information about some of them, those that had had worldwide resonance, both from the open sources and from direct participants.

"It is about them that the book "Mossad: The Greatest Missions of the Israeli Secret Service" tells. The stories turned out to be very fascinating," added Lozhkin.

The initiators of the creation of the "Jewish Library" series were the Boris Lozhkin Charitable Foundation, the Euro-Asian Jewish Congress and the Foundation of the Family of Yuriy Lutsenko. Earlier the series already published "My Life" by Golda Meir – the autobiography of the fourth Prime Minister of the State of Israel, and the work of Dr. Daniel Gordis, "Israel: A Concise History of a Nation Reborn".