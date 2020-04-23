Facts

Ukraine registers 578 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours; total number of cases – 7,170, incl. 187 fatalities, 504 recoveries – health ministry

Ukraine registers 578 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours; total number of cases – 7,170, incl. 187 fatalities, 504 recoveries – health ministry

A total of 7,170 cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) were registered in Ukraine as of Thursday morning. Some 504 patients have recovered and 187 died, the Public Health Center of the Health Ministry of Ukraine has reported.

"On April 22, some 578 new cases were confirmed. Some 187 people, including 94 men and 93 women, died of complications caused by the disease. Some 504 people have recovered – repeated laboratory testing detected no virus in them," it said on Facebook on Thursday morning.

As reported, as of 09:00 on April 22, Ukraine registered 6,592 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases, and the number of recoveries (424) exceeded the number of deaths (174) caused by the disease.

